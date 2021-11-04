Diwali 2021: Janhvi Kapoor earned her festive treat. Here’s how she did it

Diwali is here. The festival of lights, which was first celebrated to commemorate the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after fourteen years of exile, is celebrated all over the country with a lot of grandeur and pomp. Lord Rama returned to his kingdom with wife Sita, brother Lakshmana and Hanuman, after defeating King Ravana in Lanka.

Now, Diwali is all about lights, food, colours and the sense of togetherness, Families and friends get together to celebrate the day in love and laughter. The festivities have made their way to the homes of the celebrities of the tinsel town as well. While some are busy choosing their best attire to adorn for the festival, some are also working out to compensate for the cheat week of indulgence ahead.

Janhvi Kapoor is one of those actors who are working out in animal mode, before they indulge in the festivities of Diwali. Janhvi is a Pilates enthusiast. The actor is a regular to the Pilates studio, owned by celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit.

On Thursday, Namrata shared a video on her Instagram profile featuring Janhvi and it is motivating us to hit the gym. In the video, Namrata gave us a glimpse of the kind of dedication and focus that Janhvi has for her fitness routine.

In the video, Janhvi can be seen exercising on a rail of sorts, perched up on a gym equipment. With controlled movements, Janhvi can be seen working on her leg, arm and core muscles, with the help of a string, attached to one side of the gym equipment. Dressed in a white sports bra and a pair of black gym shorts, Janhvi can be seen engrossed in her Pilates routine.

Namrata believes that Janhvi has earned her cheat week of Diwali food and sweets with the heavy workout exercises. “Janhvi Kapoor, going strong. Janhvi, ready for the Diwali treat? I think you’ve earned a bit,” she wrote in the caption. Take a look:

Pilates come with multiple health benefits. They help in strengthening the core muscles and improving the overall posture of the body. They also enhance body awareness and energy.

