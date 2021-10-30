Janhvi Kapoor kickstarts the weekend with animal flow workout

Janhvi Kapoor is a fitness enthusiast at heart. The actor, when not playing characters for the screen, is often spotted in the quaint corners of her gym, working out like a beast. Janhvi and Sara Ali Khan are known for their love for Pilates. The actors are also seen in public frequently, wearing their ‘Pilates Girl’ tee shirts.

Janhvi, besides being a Pilates girl, is also seen performing her other fitness routines. The actor swears by high intensity workouts and yoga and the snippets of her fitness diaries are a marvel to watch. On Friday, Janhvi shared a sneak peek of the kind of hard work that she puts in her fitness routine.

On her Instagram stories, Janhvi shared a compilation of her workout videos and they are all the weekend fitness inspo we need to hit the gym. In the video, Janhvi can be seen doing various exercises from lunges to battle ropes workouts.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor doing yoga in hills is the mid-week workout motivation we need

In the first part of the video, Janhvi can be seen working on her arm muscles with the help of calisthenic rings. She can be seen stretching her body on her back, all the while holding the rings. Then, she can be seen working out with battle ropes by vigorously moving them. Janhvi, in the later part of the video, can be seen doing pushups, running straight with a heavy equipment in front of her and doing lunges while holding dumbbells. Dressed in a white tank top and a pair of pink gym trousers, Janhvi can be seen working out in her beast mode. Take a look:

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram stories.(Instagram/@janhvikapoor)

The fitness routine, performed by Janhvi in the video, comes with multiple health benefits. Workouts with calisthenic rings helps in building strength and development of the muscles. Battle ropes, on the other hand, sculp muscles and increase mobility of the body. Lunges also helps in building muscle mass and toning the body.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.