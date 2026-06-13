Do Indian foods protect against brain tumours? Neurosurgeon explains what your thali gets right

What you eat shapes your health in many ways. One major concern people have is whether certain foods are carcinogenic or whether diet can influence the risk of developing tumours, especially in highly sensitive areas like the brain.ALSO READ: Why are more young adults being diagnosed with brain tumour? Neurologist separates facts from myths

Find out if your everyday food is actually healthy or not. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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Indian diets have long been praised for their natural and protective benefits, with many ingredients like haldi, methi, dal, nuts and greens, regarded as healing foods. But how much of this is science, and how much is belief?

To clarify more about Indian diets and the protective benefits they may actually offer, Dr Utkarsh Bhagat, director and senior consultant- neurosurgery at Narayana Hospital, Gurugram, shared his insights with HT Lifestyle. He helped to explain what the Indian thali may be getting right, where the evidence currently stands and where the hype needs to stop.

“For generations, Indian kitchens have operated on an unspoken logic: that food is not just fuel but medicine. Methi for digestion. Walnuts for the brain. Amla for immunity. Nobody cited a study. Nobody needed to. But as modern science turns its attention to the relationship between diet and disease, it is finding that some of that old intuition was pointing, however imprecisely, in a real direction," Dr Bhagat elaborated.

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{{^usCountry}} What does this mean? To put it simply, he meant that any diet, even the traditional ones your forefathers applauded, cannot serve as a magical shield against serious diseases like brain tumours; it can only help make the body more resilient. So, while there is wisdom in traditional foods, it is important to understand that wisdom comes through science, context, and caution. What is the science behind the hype? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What does this mean? To put it simply, he meant that any diet, even the traditional ones your forefathers applauded, cannot serve as a magical shield against serious diseases like brain tumours; it can only help make the body more resilient. So, while there is wisdom in traditional foods, it is important to understand that wisdom comes through science, context, and caution. What is the science behind the hype? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Your grandmother may have called traditional foods like haldi ‘superfoods,’ but it is important to look at these claims through a scientific lens. The neurosurgeon believed that the link between diet and brain tumours is widely misunderstood. Brain tumours, whether slow-growing and benign or aggresively and malignant, can be traced back to factors like genetics and exposure to ionising radiation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Your grandmother may have called traditional foods like haldi ‘superfoods,’ but it is important to look at these claims through a scientific lens. The neurosurgeon believed that the link between diet and brain tumours is widely misunderstood. Brain tumours, whether slow-growing and benign or aggresively and malignant, can be traced back to factors like genetics and exposure to ionising radiation. {{/usCountry}}

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Further sharing what neuroscience tells us about diet's link to brain tumours, Dr Bhagat described, “What researchers do know is that cancer development involves biological processes like chronic inflammation, oxidative stress, and DNA damage that diet is known to influence. That is the thread scientists are pulling. Not that food causes brain tumours. Not that food cures them. But what you eat shapes the internal environment in which disease either finds opportunity or doesn't.”

What is your desi thali getting right?

Indian thalis contain many brain-friendly foods. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

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The neurosurgeon was of the opinion that some brain-friendly foods are already part of everyday Indian eating patterns. This includes brightly coloured vegetables and leafy greens such as methi, palak, saag, moringa leaves, along with vegetables like cauliflower, which are rich in antioxidants and plant compounds called polyphenols. These help neutralise unstable molecules that can damage cells over time.

Indian diets also include several pulses and legumes, such as moong dal, masoor dal, toor dal, arhar dal, chana dal, along with whole grains like bajra, jowar, and ragi. These foods support the gut microbiome, which is important because of the gut-brain axis, the communication pathway between the gut and the brain.

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Indian mothers give their kids walnuts for better brain health, and there's actual science behind it, as they contain omega-3 fatty acids, which are studied for their role in reducing inflammation and maintaining brain cell membranes. Similarly, fish is deeply rooted in many Indian cuisines, including Bengali, Goan, Assamese, Odia, coastal Maharashtrian, Kerala and Konkani food cultures. Fatty fish can also supply omega-3 fatty acids, which may support brain and overall health.

“Your grandmother’s kitchen, in other words, was already doing much of this,” the doctor noted.

Where does the evidence stop?

But you still need to be cautious! “Most existing studies are observational, which means they can show that people who eat certain ways tend to have better health outcomes, but they cannot prove that one causes the other. Sample sizes are often small. Tumour types are mixed. No clinical trial has yet demonstrated that eating any specific food reduces the risk of brain cancer,” Dr Bhagat said. So in any way, no food will give you a complete, absolute shield against brain tumour prevention.

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But what has actual evidence? The neurosurgeon reiterated that if you eat diets which are rich in vegetables, whole grains, nuts and fish, then you are at a lower risk of chronic inflammation. Indian diets do carry these naturally. But if you eat more ultra-processed food and refined sugar, then inflammatory conditions also surge.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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