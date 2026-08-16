Do you feel unusually cold at room temperature? Physician Dr Kunal Sood shares 5 signs that indicate iron deficiency

Do you often find yourself feeling unusually cold even when the room temperature seems perfectly comfortable, or notice that the clump of hair on your shower drain appears to be growing every day? While these may seem like minor or external concerns, they can sometimes point to underlying health issues that are worth paying attention to.

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Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, has highlighted five signs that could indicate low iron levels. In an Instagram video shared on August 15, the physician breaks down symptoms such as feeling unusually cold and experiencing breathlessness, explaining how they may be linked to iron deficiency.

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Feeling exhausted even after sleeping

{{^usCountry}} Many people are all too familiar with the frustrating feeling of waking up exhausted despite getting a full night’s sleep. Instead of relying on multiple cups of coffee to power through the day, persistent fatigue may be worth paying closer attention to, as it can be a symptom of iron deficiency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many people are all too familiar with the frustrating feeling of waking up exhausted despite getting a full night’s sleep. Instead of relying on multiple cups of coffee to power through the day, persistent fatigue may be worth paying closer attention to, as it can be a symptom of iron deficiency. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Sood explains, “Iron helps make haemoglobin, which carries oxygen, and supports enzymes involved in cellular energy production. Low iron can leave you feeling drained, mentally sluggish, and physically fatigued even after a full night's sleep.”

Always feeling cold

Are you the person in the room who is always feeling cold and reaching for an extra blanket, even when everyone else is perfectly comfortable at the same temperature? Feeling unusually cold despite being in a normal room temperature can be a sign of low iron levels, as iron deficiency may affect the body’s ability to produce and regulate heat.

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Dr Sood points out, “Iron deficiency can reduce oxygen delivery and impair heat production, making some people unusually sensitive to cold. Cold intolerance is more meaningful when it appears alongside fatigue, pallor, or reduced exercise tolerance.”

Shortness of breath with simple activities

Ever felt unusually out of breath after a mildly strenuous activity, such as lifting something, carrying a bag or walking a few paces? Your breathlessness may not always be a respiratory issue – it could be linked to low iron levels, which can affect the amount of oxygen reaching your cells.

The physician highlights, “As haemoglobin falls, the body has less capacity to deliver oxygen during physical activity. Climbing stairs, walking uphill, or carrying groceries may suddenly feel much harder, although new breathlessness should never automatically be blamed on iron deficiency.”

More hair shedding that usual

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If you are suddenly noticing much more hair collecting on the shower drain or finding extra tufts of hair on your brush, it may be worth getting it checked. Diffuse hair shedding can be a sign of low iron levels.

Dr Sood explains, “Iron deficiency may contribute to telogen effluvium, a form of diffuse hair shedding that often begins two to four months after the original trigger. Recovery is gradual because hair follicles need time to return to their normal growth cycle.”

Pale skin or pale inner eyelids

Unusual paleness is often associated with iron deficiency, and it is not limited to the appearance of your skin. As haemoglobin levels drop, the inside of your eyelids can also appear paler than usual, which may be a sign of iron deficiency.

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The physician emphasises, “As haemoglobin falls, the skin and palpebral conjunctiva inside the eyelid may appear less pink. However, pallor is neither sensitive nor specific enough to diagnose iron deficiency, especially in its early stages.”

Dr Sood concludes, “These symptoms can raise suspicion for iron deficiency, but blood tests such as ferritin, transferrin saturation, and a complete blood count are needed to confirm the diagnosis. Finding the cause of iron deficiency is just as important as replacing the iron.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.

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