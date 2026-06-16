Is using glass straws dangerous? Doctor explains when it becomes risky and what to be cautious of

People have long been trying to move away from using plastic straws, but the replacements that they have come up with all have their unique problems. Paper straws are likely as economical as plastic and perfect for temporary use. However, they often get soggy and can even disintegrate within the drink.

Drinking with a glass straw can become a health hazard in a particular case, shares Dr Sood. (Pexel)

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Metal straws are more expensive, and cleaning can be a hassle. Glass straws seemingly compromise on many factors, yet one thing makes them practically dangerous for regular use. Taking to Instagram on June 16, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, explained what that is.

What risk do glass straws pose?

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{{^usCountry}} It is common knowledge that glassware needs to be carefully handled, as the usually delicate material is prone to getting cracked or chipped easily. The same thing is true for glass straws, which makes them infinitely more dangerous than the rest of the straw variants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is common knowledge that glassware needs to be carefully handled, as the usually delicate material is prone to getting cracked or chipped easily. The same thing is true for glass straws, which makes them infinitely more dangerous than the rest of the straw variants. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As Dr Sood explained, “The issue with glass straws is not that every glass straw is automatically unsafe. The real danger is a tiny chip or crack you don't notice until it breaks in your mouth. Once glass fractures, those small pieces can become sharp, foreign bodies.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As Dr Sood explained, “The issue with glass straws is not that every glass straw is automatically unsafe. The real danger is a tiny chip or crack you don't notice until it breaks in your mouth. Once glass fractures, those small pieces can become sharp, foreign bodies.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Glass shrapnel is always dangerous. Even when a glass breaks at home, people are asked to clean it cautiously to avoid getting cut by the tiny sharp pieces. With a chipped or cracked straw, the danger increases many times over as the shrapnel is likely to enter the body and hurt an individual from within. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Glass shrapnel is always dangerous. Even when a glass breaks at home, people are asked to clean it cautiously to avoid getting cut by the tiny sharp pieces. With a chipped or cracked straw, the danger increases many times over as the shrapnel is likely to enter the body and hurt an individual from within. {{/usCountry}}

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“If swallowed, they can scratch or cut the lips, tongue, throat, oesophagus, stomach, or intestines. Most small swallowed objects pass without a problem. But sharp glass is different because it can lodge, cut tissue or in rare cases, puncture the digestive tract,” noted Dr Sood.

“There's also an airway risk. If a fragment is inhaled instead of swallowed, it can cause choking, coughing, or trouble breathing,” he added.

Important rule of using a glass straw

According to Dr Sood, there is just one simple rule to follow while using a glass straw.

“The practical rule is simple: If a glass straw has been dropped, chipped, cracked, or feels rough, stop using it and replace it. And I'd be especially careful using one in situations where it could hit your teeth or mouth suddenly, like in a moving car,” he noted.

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“If someone develops throat pain, trouble swallowing, vomiting blood, chest pain, abdominal pain, black stools, or breathing symptoms after possible glass exposure, that person needs urgent medical care,” he shared.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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