Do your hands and feet feel cold even in summer? Here’s what your body could be telling you

Having freezing fingers and toes on a pleasant, sunny afternoon is more common than you might think. Most people immediately blame poor circulation, but simple blood flow issues rarely tell the whole story. Your hands and feet act like personal radiators, helping balance body heat through hormones, nerves, and your metabolic pace.

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So, when your extremities stay chilly despite being in warm surroundings, there are several everyday body processes that could be responsible. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Divya Gopal, additional director, internal medicine, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, breaks down the reason behind the cold hand and feet.

Stress and anxiety reactions

According to Dr Divya, when you’re stressed or nervous, your brain releases adrenaline, which instinctively causes the tiny blood vessels in your skin to narrow. This natural survival response directs warm blood away from your fingers and toes to protect your vital organs. So, even when the room feels comfortable, everyday stress or tension can leave your hands and feet feeling icy.

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When you’re stressed or nervous, your brain releases adrenaline, which instinctively causes the tiny blood vessels in your skin to narrow.

A sluggish thyroid

{{^usCountry}} “The thyroid gland acts like the body’s master thermostat. When it produces too few hormones, your metabolism slows down, which means your body generates less internal heat,” said Dr Divya. Since the body prioritises keeping your core organs warm, your hands and feet are often the first places to lose heat. This can also happen alongside fatigue, sluggishness, and unusually dry skin. Nerve sensations and false alarms {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The thyroid gland acts like the body’s master thermostat. When it produces too few hormones, your metabolism slows down, which means your body generates less internal heat,” said Dr Divya. Since the body prioritises keeping your core organs warm, your hands and feet are often the first places to lose heat. This can also happen alongside fatigue, sluggishness, and unusually dry skin. Nerve sensations and false alarms {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Divya highlighted that sometimes, your hands and feet may actually be warm to the touch, but still feel freezing to you. Irritated or damaged sensory nerves can send false signals of cold directly to your brain. This nerve miscommunication can be linked to prolonged high blood sugar, vitamin B12 deficiencies, or chronic inflammation, leading to sensations such as phantom chills, numbness, or tingling.

Sudden blood vessel spasms

“For some people, the blood vessels in their hands and feet can overreact to sudden triggers. Small changes, such as stepping into an air-conditioned room or holding a chilled drink, can cause the tiny vessels in the fingers and toes to temporarily cramp or narrow,” explained Dr Divya. The fingers may turn pale or bluish and can throb uncomfortably as normal warmth returns.

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For some people, the blood vessels in their hands and feet can overreact to sudden triggers.

Low iron levels

Iron is essential for carrying oxygen throughout the body, helping cells produce energy and maintain warmth. When iron levels or stores drop, cells may not be able to generate enough heat to keep the body comfortably warm, leaving you more prone to persistent chills.

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According to Dr Divya, if cold hands and feet continue constantly, are accompanied by noticeable skin colour changes, or come with numbness, simply wearing extra socks may not address the underlying issue. A routine visit to your doctor can help check basic nutrient levels, hormone balance, and nerve health and identify what may be affecting your body’s natural ability to stay warm.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.