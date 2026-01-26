Doctor explains hidden side effects of drinking coffee regularly: Ageing, disrupts monthly period cycles and…

Moreover, Dr Kumar stresses that caffeine can block adenosine receptors for up to 12 hours, meaning that even if you fall asleep, you may miss the deep, restorative stages required for cognitive recovery, leading to chronic "brain fog.”

“First, coffee can actually change your brain structure. We generally prefer drinking coffee to keep ourselves awake and energetic, but research shows that if you use coffee to stay awake when you are tired, it can shrink the ‘grey matter’ in your brain. This means your brain has a harder time repairing itself from stress and exhaustion,” he explains.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr M Ravi Kumar, senior consultant - internal medicine, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, explained the hidden side effects of drinking coffee . According to Dr Kumar, while coffee is often praised for its antioxidants, it harbours ‘hidden’ side effects that silently impact long-term health.

Coffee is an elixir for your liver . Studies and health experts suggest that it can slow down the progress of liver disease in some, reduce oxidative stress, and even help with fatty liver disease. However, drinking the right amount and the right way is necessary to reap all its healthy benefits.

2. Steals nutrients like calcium and iron Coffee, according to Dr Kumar, can act as a nutrient ‘thief’, by “primarily interfering with their absorption in the gut and increasing their excretion through urine, particularly when consumed in high amounts or close to meals.”

He explains, “The main culprits are caffeine and polyphenols, such as tannins and chlorogenic acid, that interfere with the absorption of essential minerals like calcium and iron, which can contribute to bone density loss and anaemia over time because your blood isn't getting enough iron.”

Moreover, coffee is a potent stimulator of gastric acid. If taken on an empty stomach, this can lead to ‘silent’ erosion of the stomach lining and localised inflammation, often mistaken for general stress.

3. Mess with hormones and skin Yes, coffee can also mess with your hormones and skin. According to Dr Kumar, since it can spike your stress hormone called cortisol, drinking coffee may lead to ‘adult acne’ and reduced skin elasticity, making your skin age faster by causing hidden inflammation.

4. Menstruation “For women, drinking too much coffee can even disrupt their monthly cycles. Neurologically, regular consumption can trap users in a cortisol-dependency cycle. Coffee can also trigger anxiety and palpitations.”

5. Weight gain Pointing out that, though coffee is known to be a low-calorie drink that can help reduce weight, Dr Kumar noted that it can also lead to weight gain. He explains, “While one cup might help your metabolism, drinking four or more cups a day is now linked to increased belly fat and metabolic problems.”

6. Leaky gut Lastly, Dr Kumar highlighted that coffee can alter the balance of good and bad bacteria in your mouth and stomach. “This can lead to gum disease and a leaky gut, which makes you feel bloated or sensitive to different foods,” he adds.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.