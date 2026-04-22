Doctor explains why prolonged use of stomach acid reducers can be harmful: ‘Gut microbiome changes, infection risk…’

Struggling with frequent acid reflux can be more than just an everyday discomfort – when it becomes chronic, it may increase the risk of complications, including precancerous changes in the oesophagus linked to oesophageal cancer. To manage symptoms like heartburn, GERD, and ulcers, many people turn to acid-reducing medications such as proton pump inhibitors (PPIs). While these drugs can be highly effective in providing relief, long-term use may come with its own set of risks.

Read more to find out the harmful effects of acidity reducers.(Shutterstock)

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Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is shedding light on the potential risks associated with the long-term use of acid-reducing medications, particularly proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), and what prolonged reliance on them could mean for overall health.

In an Instagram video shared on April 17, the physician highlights, “Proton pump inhibitors can be effective, but long-term use changes how the body handles nutrients, microbes, and infection risk, which is why it’s important that the benefit outweighs the risk when taking.”

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{{^usCountry}} Nutrient absorption can be affected {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nutrient absorption can be affected {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, stomach acid plays a crucial role in extracting vitamin B12 from food so the body can absorb it effectively. It also helps maintain magnesium balance, meaning excessive use of acid-reducing medications can disrupt this equilibrium – while simultaneously impairing iron absorption. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, stomach acid plays a crucial role in extracting vitamin B12 from food so the body can absorb it effectively. It also helps maintain magnesium balance, meaning excessive use of acid-reducing medications can disrupt this equilibrium – while simultaneously impairing iron absorption. {{/usCountry}}

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He explains, “Stomach acid helps release vitamin B12 from food so it can bind intrinsic factor and be absorbed. Long-term acid suppression can reduce this process. Acid also supports magnesium balance, and prolonged PPI use has been linked to hypomagnesemia. Iron absorption may also be reduced since acid helps maintain it in a more absorbable form.”

Gut microbiome changes

Dr Sood highlights that reduced stomach acid can weaken the body’s natural antimicrobial barrier, allowing more oral and upper gastrointestinal bacteria to reach the intestines. He adds that overuse of PPIs has been linked to decreased microbial diversity and an overgrowth of microbes that don’t typically belong in the gut.

He notes, “Lower stomach acid reduces the body’s antimicrobial barrier. This allows more oral and upper GI bacteria to survive and reach the intestines. Studies show PPI use is associated with reduced microbial diversity and increased growth of organisms like Enterococcus, Streptococcus, and E. coli, which may contribute to dysbiosis.”

Higher infection risk

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Low stomach acid can allow harmful microbes to pass through the digestive tract without being neutralised, enabling them to reach the gut alive. This, in turn, may increase the risk of infections and disrupt overall gut health.

The physician explains, “If fewer microbes are neutralised in the stomach, more can reach the gut alive. This aligns with observed associations between PPIs and enteric infections, particularly Clostridioides difficile. Randomised data show a signal for increased enteric infection risk with long-term use.”

Not all risks are equal

Beyond the risks mentioned above, Dr Sood notes that other widely cited concerns – such as dementia and chronic kidney disease – are largely drawn from observational studies and lack strong, conclusive evidence.

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He explains, “Beyond the risks mentioned above, Dr Kunal Sood notes that other widely cited concerns – such as dementia and chronic kidney disease – are largely drawn from observational studies and lack strong, conclusive evidence.”

Why appropriate use matters

According to the physician, current guidelines advise using acidity reducers only when clinically indicated, at the lowest effective dose, and with regular reassessment – rather than continuing them indefinitely without a clear medical reason.

He concludes, “Stomach acid plays roles beyond digestion. Long-term suppression changes nutrient handling, microbial balance, and infection defense, which matters most with prolonged or unnecessary use.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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