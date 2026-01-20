Maryland doctor clarifies if chronic throat clearing can lead to oesophageal cancer: ‘It can be a sign of…’

However, taking to Instagram on January 20, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, explained that the two conditions are not directly linked. Chronic throat clearing can still point to a condition that can turn serious if ignored.

Chronic clearing of the throat is an uncomfortable experience at the very least, and a clear sign of an underlying medical condition. Some people have linked it to oesophageal cancer, making it a cause of serious concern.

Likely cause of chronic throat clearing According to Dr Sood, while frequently clearing the throat may appear harmless, it can point to chronic irritation high in the foodpipe caused by silent acid reflux.

The condition, also known as laryngopharyngeal reflux, is where stomach content travels upward and irritates the throat and voice box, without causing the classic heartburn.

If the reflux is left untreated for a long period of time, it can repeatedly injure the lining of the oesophagus.

“Over many years, that ongoing irritation can lead to something called Barrett’s oesophagus, a condition where oesophageal cells change in response to acid exposure,” noted Dr Sood.

While Barrett’s does not mean cancer, the condition does increase the risk of developing oesophageal cancer over time, he warned. This is why persistent symptoms matter, and it is prudent to seek medical advice.

Symptoms of silent acid reflux Chronic throat clearing

Hoarseness

A sensation of a lump in the throat

Cough or sour taste

Even if you never feel heartburn. Ways to manage acid reflux In the caption of his post, Dr Sood highlighted the following ways to manage acid reflux:

Eat smaller, more frequent meals

Avoid spicy, acidic, or fatty foods

Wait at least 2–3 hours before lying down after eating

Elevate the head while sleeping

Maintain a healthy weight

Avoid smoking and limit alcohol intake

Talk to a doctor about medications if symptoms persist Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.