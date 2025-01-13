Doctor reveals 5 early signs of fatty liver you can check at home to stay ahead of health issues

Fatty liver disease can often go unnoticed in its early stages, as many people experience no symptoms at all. However, identifying the signs early on is crucial for managing and preventing further complications. Dr Saurabh Sethi, gastroenterologist, recently shared in his Instagram post five telltale signs of fatty liver that you can easily check for. (Also read: Fatty liver disease can lead to liver cancer because of this hidden danger in your diet ) Dr. Saurabh Sethi highlights five signs of fatty liver that can be checked at home. (Instagram/@doctor.sethi)

“Concerned about fatty liver? Discover 5 signs you can check at home! As a liver specialist, I’ll walk you through simple ways to identify potential symptoms. Early detection is key to prevention and better liver health. Watch to learn more,” Dr Sethi wrote in the caption.

Let’s take a look at the signs he mentioned in the video:

1. Weight gain around the midsection

Insulin resistance, often linked to fatty liver, can cause weight to accumulate around the abdomen, signalling a potential issue with liver function.

2. Constant tiredness or fatigue

If you’re feeling exhausted all the time, it could indicate that your liver is struggling to perform its essential functions.

3. Discomfort or pain below the right rib cage

Pain or discomfort in this area may be a sign of liver inflammation, suggesting that your liver is under stress.

4. Skin issues

Insulin resistance associated with fatty liver can lead to acne, darkened skin folds, or hair loss, all of which are visible signs of the condition.

5. Nausea and loss of appetite

These symptoms may indicate that your liver is overwhelmed, making it harder to process nutrients and toxins effectively.

By being mindful of these signs, you can take the first step in safeguarding your liver health and potentially avoid more serious issues down the road.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.