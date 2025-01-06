Fatty liver disease can lead to liver cancer because of this hidden danger in your diet

Did you know your liver has a built-in defense system designed to stop cancer before it starts? Scientists at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine have uncovered how this vital safeguard can fail—shedding light on the alarming rise in liver cancer cases worldwide. The silent danger in your diet: How fatty liver disease could lead to cancer.(Image by Unsplash)

Liver cancer, the sixth most frequently diagnosed cancer and the fourth leading cause of cancer deaths globally, has increased by 25-30% over the past two decades. The findings, published in Nature, reveal a troubling link between poor diets, fatty liver disease and liver cancer.

The role of fatty liver disease

Fatty liver disease, particularly its severe form called metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), is a major precursor to liver cancer. Often triggered by high-fat, high-sugar diets, MASH affects millions worldwide.

“MASH leads to chronic liver inflammation and damage,” explained Dr Michael Karin, Professor of Pharmacology at UC San Diego. “For many, this condition evolves into deadly liver cancer or complete liver failure, often requiring a transplant.”

In the United States alone, approximately 25% of adults have fatty liver disease, with 20% of them progressing to MASH.

Diet, lifestyle modifications to treat fatty liver (Photo by Twitter/144Health)

How cancer defies natural defenses

Our bodies are equipped with a self-protective mechanism called cellular senescence, where damaged cells stop dividing to prevent cancer but the UC San Diego team discovered how this defense can backfire in liver cancer. Using advanced studies on mice and human tissues, researchers found that high-fat, high-sugar diets damage liver cells’ DNA, pushing them into senescence.

While most senescent cells remain harmless, some survive and mutate, ultimately fueling tumour growth. The key player in this process? A critical enzyme called FBP1, which acts like a molecular switch to trigger tumour suppression. Alarmingly, most liver cancers suppress FBP1, enabling precancerous cells to evade senescence and continue dividing unchecked.

Can eating junk food cause liver cancer or fatty liver? Here's what doctors say (Twitter/AHealthyBod)

Diet: The silent culprit

Dr Karin stressed the importance of dietary choices and said, “A poor, fast-food diet can be as dangerous as cigarette smoking over time. Bad diets fundamentally alter cell function, right down to the DNA.”

The study underscores the profound impact of diet, linking excessive sugar and fat intake to DNA damage and cancer progression.

Future treatments on the horizon

The discovery of FBP1’s role in liver cancer opens doors for potential therapies -

Nutritional Interventions: Correcting imbalances caused by poor diets using targeted drugs or supplements.

Correcting imbalances caused by poor diets using targeted drugs or supplements. Advanced Antioxidants: Developing next-generation compounds to counteract DNA damage more effectively.

“These strategies could help restore the body’s natural defenses against liver cancer,” says Dr Karin.

Key takeaways for a healthier future

This groundbreaking research not only unravels the mystery of how liver cancer develops but also highlights the power of prevention -

Adopt a Balanced Diet: Cut down on processed foods high in sugar and fat.

Cut down on processed foods high in sugar and fat. Monitor Liver Health: Regular checkups can help identify fatty liver disease early.

Regular checkups can help identify fatty liver disease early. Be Proactive: Small lifestyle changes, like exercise and mindful eating, can significantly reduce risks.

As science continues to uncover the links between diet and disease, the message is clear: your daily choices can either protect or endanger your health. This year, make the choice to prioritise your liver—and your life.

Published Study: “FBP1 Controls Liver Cancer Evolution from Senescent MASH Hepatocytes”

Lead Institution: University of California San Diego School of Medicine

Published in: Nature, January 1, 2025.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.