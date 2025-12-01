Doctor reveals 8 strange signs that indicate that you are healthy: You pee is light yellow, not clear
Published on: Dec 01, 2025 02:55 pm IST
Doctor Tolu Binutu clarifies that unusual bodily signs are often normal. His Instagram shares eight indicators confirming our bodies are functioning well.
Amid our hectic days and packed schedules, we often tend to worry about our health. Although being concerned is legitimate, sometimes we miss out on signs that actually imply that we are internally healthy and our body is working just normally. Doctor Tolu Binutu on his Instagram, shared signs that reveal that our bodies are actually functioning correctly and we are healthy.
An alumnus of College of Medicine of University of Nigeria, doctor Toluwani Binutu mentioned eight such strange signs on his Instagram post.
Although the signs appear to be seemingly gross, they actually indicate normal bodily functions.
Signs that indicate healthy body functions:
- ‘Your poop smells in the toilet’ - Dr Tolu said that if the human excreta smells bad, it means that the gut is absorbing nutrients well.
- ‘Your tummy is flatter in the morning’ - If your belly appears flat in the morning, it implied that digestion, water and inflammation is resetting overnight.
- ‘Your armpit has a smell, but it is not bad’ - Clarifying that armpit smell is not body odour, but its signature scent, Dr Tolu called it natural and normal.
- ‘You drool when you sleep exhausted’ - He affirmed that drooling is normal when we sleep after being heavily exhausted. Our face muscles clock out and that is nothing but a deep recovery mode.
- ‘You handle cold better than others’ - If you are not feeling as chilly and cold as others, it means that your metabolism and brown fat are standing on business.
- ‘You sign randomly throughout the day’ - If your are sighing randomly throughout the day, that is our body pressing its internal reset button and replenishing energy levels.
- ‘Your belly rumbles when you are hungry’ - Dr Tolu said that it is completely normal when our belly rumbles when we are hungry. That is our gut's cleaning cycle carrying out its maintenance.
- ‘Your pee is light yellow and not clear’ - When our pee is pale yellow in colour and not absolutely clear, it implies that we are hydrated and not flushing out too much.
