Doctor shares 5 best drinks for weight loss that may help boost metabolism, improve digestion, and control cravings

Maintaining a healthy weight is an important contributor to overall well-being. From supporting proper body function and reducing the risk of chronic diseases to improving energy levels and mobility, the benefits of maintaining a healthy weight are immense. Maintaining a healthy weight also helps regulate hormones, strengthens the immune system, and promotes better mental health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Akanksha Singh, SENS clinic, shared everyday drinks that may help burn fat and improve overall health.

Best drinks for weight loss that may help boost metabolism, improve digestion, and control cravings.(Unsplash)

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1. Green tea

Dr Akanksha highlighted that green tea is rich in antioxidants called catechins and contains small quantities of caffeine, which enhances thermogenesis, making it an effective metabolic catalyst. “Replacing sweetened tea and other high-calorie drinks with unsweetened green tea supports weight loss with better metabolism, resulting in a visible reduction in waist circumference within weeks,” added Dr Singh. Green tea also improves insulin sensitivity, helping regulate blood sugar levels and reduce fat storage, making it one of the best aids for weight loss.

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Green tea is rich in antioxidants called catechins which enhances thermogenesis, making it an effective metabolic catalyst. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 2. Black coffee {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Plain black coffee is a powerful thermogenic beverage,” said Dr Akanksha. Caffeine stimulates the central nervous system, increases alertness, and enhances fat oxidation during physical activity. In structured weight-loss programs, pre-workout coffee is frequently used as a performance enhancer that improves endurance and calorie expenditure. However, care must be taken to limit caffeine intake to within safe limits, as excess caffeine may elevate cortisol levels and promote fat accumulation, making weight loss much harder. 3. Jeera water {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Plain black coffee is a powerful thermogenic beverage,” said Dr Akanksha. Caffeine stimulates the central nervous system, increases alertness, and enhances fat oxidation during physical activity. In structured weight-loss programs, pre-workout coffee is frequently used as a performance enhancer that improves endurance and calorie expenditure. However, care must be taken to limit caffeine intake to within safe limits, as excess caffeine may elevate cortisol levels and promote fat accumulation, making weight loss much harder. 3. Jeera water {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Singh, jeera is a spice commonly found in most Indian households and is also a good digestive metabolism regulator. She highlighted that jeera water has traditionally been used as a therapeutic drink to prevent bloating, improve digestion, and stimulate appetite. Cumin contains compounds that stimulate digestive enzyme secretion, improve nutrient absorption, and support metabolic efficiency. Better digestion means reduced fat storage and improved energy utilisation, which helps in weight loss.

Drinking lemon water has added benefits beyond hydration, as the vitamin C content in lemon supports fat metabolism and detoxifies the liver. (Unsplash)

4. Lemon water

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Drinking lemon water has added benefits beyond hydration, as the vitamin C content in lemon supports fat metabolism and detoxifies the liver. Drinking warm lemon water in the morning is super beneficial as it stimulates digestion and bowel movement, which contributes to metabolic efficiency.

5. Ginger tea

According to Dr Singh, ginger is another spice that is commonly found in most kitchens. Ginger contains bioactive compounds such as gingerol that possess anti-inflammatory and thermogenic properties. Drinking ginger tea regularly reduces abdominal fat, lowers waist-to-hip ratios, and suppresses appetite. She recommends drinking ginger tea before meals, as it is especially beneficial when combined with a balanced diet, which can accelerate weight loss.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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