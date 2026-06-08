Doctor shares 5 best drinks for weight loss that may help boost metabolism, improve digestion, and control cravings
From green tea to jeera water, here are doctor-recommended drinks that can support your weight loss journey alongside a healthy diet and exercise.
Maintaining a healthy weight is an important contributor to overall well-being. From supporting proper body function and reducing the risk of chronic diseases to improving energy levels and mobility, the benefits of maintaining a healthy weight are immense. Maintaining a healthy weight also helps regulate hormones, strengthens the immune system, and promotes better mental health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Akanksha Singh, SENS clinic, shared everyday drinks that may help burn fat and improve overall health.
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1. Green tea
Dr Akanksha highlighted that green tea is rich in antioxidants called catechins and contains small quantities of caffeine, which enhances thermogenesis, making it an effective metabolic catalyst. “Replacing sweetened tea and other high-calorie drinks with unsweetened green tea supports weight loss with better metabolism, resulting in a visible reduction in waist circumference within weeks,” added Dr Singh. Green tea also improves insulin sensitivity, helping regulate blood sugar levels and reduce fat storage, making it one of the best aids for weight loss.
2. Black coffee{{/usCountry}}
2. Black coffee{{/usCountry}}
“Plain black coffee is a powerful thermogenic beverage,” said Dr Akanksha. Caffeine stimulates the central nervous system, increases alertness, and enhances fat oxidation during physical activity. In structured weight-loss programs, pre-workout coffee is frequently used as a performance enhancer that improves endurance and calorie expenditure. However, care must be taken to limit caffeine intake to within safe limits, as excess caffeine may elevate cortisol levels and promote fat accumulation, making weight loss much harder.
3. Jeera water{{/usCountry}}
“Plain black coffee is a powerful thermogenic beverage,” said Dr Akanksha. Caffeine stimulates the central nervous system, increases alertness, and enhances fat oxidation during physical activity. In structured weight-loss programs, pre-workout coffee is frequently used as a performance enhancer that improves endurance and calorie expenditure. However, care must be taken to limit caffeine intake to within safe limits, as excess caffeine may elevate cortisol levels and promote fat accumulation, making weight loss much harder.
3. Jeera water{{/usCountry}}
According to Dr Singh, jeera is a spice commonly found in most Indian households and is also a good digestive metabolism regulator. She highlighted that jeera water has traditionally been used as a therapeutic drink to prevent bloating, improve digestion, and stimulate appetite. Cumin contains compounds that stimulate digestive enzyme secretion, improve nutrient absorption, and support metabolic efficiency. Better digestion means reduced fat storage and improved energy utilisation, which helps in weight loss.
4. Lemon water
Drinking lemon water has added benefits beyond hydration, as the vitamin C content in lemon supports fat metabolism and detoxifies the liver. Drinking warm lemon water in the morning is super beneficial as it stimulates digestion and bowel movement, which contributes to metabolic efficiency.
5. Ginger tea
According to Dr Singh, ginger is another spice that is commonly found in most kitchens. Ginger contains bioactive compounds such as gingerol that possess anti-inflammatory and thermogenic properties. Drinking ginger tea regularly reduces abdominal fat, lowers waist-to-hip ratios, and suppresses appetite. She recommends drinking ginger tea before meals, as it is especially beneficial when combined with a balanced diet, which can accelerate weight loss.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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