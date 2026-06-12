Doctor shares 5 daily habits that can lower elevated liver enzymes and protect from fatty liver disease

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is becoming increasingly common worldwide, including among younger adults, driven in large part by modern lifestyle habits such as diets high in ultra-processed foods, prolonged sitting, inadequate physical activity and poor sleep. Often referred to as a “silent” condition because it can develop without obvious symptoms, NAFLD can gradually affect liver function and overall metabolic health if left unaddressed. The good news is that everyday choices can play a significant role in protecting your liver.

Coffee contains polyphenols that can protect your liver.(Pexel)

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Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is sharing evidence-based strategies that may help improve fatty liver disease and naturally lower elevated liver enzyme levels. In an Instagram video shared on June 11, the physician explains, “Coffee, omega-3s, berberine, adequate protein, and post-meal walking may all support lower liver fat and healthier liver enzymes. But the biggest drivers remain improved insulin sensitivity, regular exercise, reduced refined carbohydrates and alcohol, and weight loss when appropriate.”

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{{^usCountry}} Drink coffee daily {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drink coffee daily {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The polyphenols and antioxidants found in coffee have been linked to lower liver enzyme levels and may help protect the liver from damage. Dr Sood suggests that coffee can reduce oxidative stress, enhance insulin signalling and support healthier liver fat metabolism, all of which may contribute to improved liver function and a lower risk of certain liver diseases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The polyphenols and antioxidants found in coffee have been linked to lower liver enzyme levels and may help protect the liver from damage. Dr Sood suggests that coffee can reduce oxidative stress, enhance insulin signalling and support healthier liver fat metabolism, all of which may contribute to improved liver function and a lower risk of certain liver diseases. {{/usCountry}}

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He explains, “Coffee is consistently associated with lower ALT, AST, and GGT levels, along with lower fibrosis risk. Its caffeine, polyphenols, and chlorogenic acids may help reduce oxidative stress, improve insulin signaling, and influence liver fat metabolism.”

Take omega-3s

According to Dr Sood, omega-3 fatty acids such as EPA and DHA may help reduce the accumulation of fat in the liver and offer protection against fatty liver disease. Research also suggests that these healthy fats can improve triglyceride levels and decrease liver fat content, particularly when paired with a balanced diet, regular physical activity and other healthy lifestyle habits.

He highlights, “EPA and DHA may help reduce liver fat by suppressing lipogenesis and supporting fatty acid oxidation. Meta-analyses suggest omega-3s can improve triglycerides and reduce hepatic fat accumulation, especially when combined with broader lifestyle changes.”

Take berberine

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The physician highlights that berberine, a plant-derived compound commonly used as a supplement, has been shown to improve insulin sensitivity, support healthier lipid metabolism and enhance glucose regulation. By addressing these key metabolic factors, berberine may help reduce the risk of developing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and support overall liver health.

He explains, “Berberine has been studied for NAFLD because it may improve insulin resistance, lipid metabolism, and glucose regulation. Much of its effect appears linked to AMPK activation, which helps shift the body toward more efficient energy use and less fat production.”

Eat 30 to 40 g of protein per meal

Dr Sood recommends aiming for at least 30 to 40 grams of protein at each meal, as adequate protein intake plays an important role in promoting satiety, preserving lean muscle mass, supporting blood glucose regulation and maintaining healthy liver tissue. This is particularly important because research has linked lower muscle mass to a greater risk of developing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

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The physician notes, “Adequate protein supports satiety, lean muscle preservation, glucose control, and liver tissue maintenance. Since lower muscle mass is associated with higher NAFLD risk, maintaining muscle may indirectly support healthier liver metabolism.”

Walk after meals

According to the physician, taking a walk after meals can help muscles absorb glucose more efficiently, reduce the body's insulin demand and minimise post-meal blood sugar spikes. Over time, these improvements in insulin sensitivity may have a positive effect on liver health by influencing how fat is stored and accumulated in the liver.

Dr Sood emphasises, “Post-meal walking helps muscles use circulating glucose, reducing postprandial glucose spikes and insulin demand. Over time, improved insulin sensitivity may reduce the metabolic signals that drive fat accumulation in the liver.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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