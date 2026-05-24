Doctor shares 5 nutrition tips for maintaining thyroid health ahead of World Thyroid Day 2026

The thyroid gland is a prominent part of the endocrine system that is responsible for the production of hormones regulating the body’s metabolism. It is also one that causes health issues in many Indians.

A healthy diet is essential for maintaining healthy functioning of the thyroid gland. (Pexel)

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The diseases involving the thyroid gland are predominantly of two types. An underactive thyroid gland causes hypothyroidism, which is more common in women. On the other hand, an overactive thyroid gland results in hyperthyroidism. The synthesis and regulation of thyroid hormones are significantly influenced by one's nutritional intake.

Ahead of World Thyroid Day on May 25, Dr Ramesh Kinha, MD (Pathology) and chief operating officer at Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, shared five diet tips with HT Lifestyle that will help maintain thyroid health, especially in the case of hypothyroidism.

1. Consuming a Mediterranean diet

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{{^usCountry}} People with hypothyroidism often benefit from consuming a Mediterranean diet that is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains such as brown rice, oats, barley, whole wheat, healthy fats like nuts, seeds, olive oil, lean proteins such as beans, poultry, fish, legumes, yoghurt, and cheese. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} People with hypothyroidism often benefit from consuming a Mediterranean diet that is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains such as brown rice, oats, barley, whole wheat, healthy fats like nuts, seeds, olive oil, lean proteins such as beans, poultry, fish, legumes, yoghurt, and cheese. {{/usCountry}}

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A Mediterranean diet is good for maintaining thyroid health. (Pexel)

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“The Mediterranean diet is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which are essential to maintain thyroid health. Besides, consumption of a Paleo diet rich in unprocessed and whole foods is also recommended for people with hypothyroidism,” noted Dr Kinha.

“However, people with hypothyroidism should avoid consuming large amounts of raw cruciferous vegetables as this can interfere with the body’s ability to make the thyroid hormone,” he added. Such vegetables include broccoli, radishes, cauliflower, dark, collard greens, leafy greens, and root vegetables.

2. Optimising iodine intake

Iodine is essential for producing thyroid hormones, and a deficiency of the micronutrient is one of the most common causes of hypothyroidism. People who are at a higher risk of iodine deficiency are those who don’t use iodised salt, follow vegan diets, and pregnant women, stated Dr Kinha.

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Apart from iodised salt, other sources of iodine are seaweed, dairy products, seafood, and eggs. “However, for people with autoimmune hypothyroidism, including Hashimoto thyroiditis, excessive iodine intake can be harmful,” cautioned the doctor. “It is suggested to avoid taking iodine supplements if one is living with a thyroid condition.”

3. Maintaining a balanced intake of selenium

Selenium is an essential dietary mineral that supports the production of thyroid hormone by protecting the gland from damage caused by oxidative stress. Dr Kinha recommends occasionally including selenium-rich foods in the diet, such as tuna, eggs, Brazil nuts, legumes, sardines, and oatmeal.

“However, consuming high amounts of selenium should be avoided as it can lead to selenium toxicity, resulting in serious health disorders,” he cautioned.

4. Optimising intake of zinc

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According to Dr Kinha, the deficiency of zinc can cause or worsen the condition of hypothyroidism. Foods that are rich in the mineral include pumpkin seeds, oysters, nuts and lentils. However, he also recommends avoiding very high consumption of zinc unless advised by a healthcare professional to avoid potential side effects.

5. Increasing vitamins D, vitamin B12, iron and magnesium intake

The deficiency of vitamins D and B12, and the minerals iron and magnesium, are considered risk factors for hypothyroidism, shared Dr Kinha.

Vitamin D can be sourced from exposure to sunlight, consuming fatty fish, red meat, egg yolks, fish liver oils, dairy products, and plant-based milks. Animal-based foods are also rich in vitamin B12.

Some of the sources of magnesium are pumpkin seeds, flaxseeds, chia seeds, cashews, almonds, whole grains, legumes, dark leafy greens, avocados, dark chocolate, bananas, raisins, milk, yoghurt, and peanut butter. Iron-rich foods include spinach, fortified cereals, seafood, chickpeas, and tofu. It is best to pair citrus fruits with iron-rich foods to raise the amount of iron that the body absorbs, noted the doctor.

Foods to avoid

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If one has hypothyroidism, Dr Kinha suggested avoiding ultra-processed foods, as these can increase inflammation or oxidative stress in the body. ​

For people with hyperthyroidism, it is best to avoid consumption of excess iodine, caffeine, soy and gluten, he noted

“With the right mix of nutritious foods, daily moderate exercise, adopting stress reduction techniques, getting sufficient sleep, regular check-ups, and limiting intake of unhealthy foods, thyroid health can be better managed by individuals,” shared the doctor.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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