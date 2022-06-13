Doctor tips on how to avoid stomach ailments in summer

Summer brings with itself the plethora of health issues. Starting from dehydration to indigestion to the body getting prone to food poisoning and constipation, there are a range of disorders to which people get exposed, in summer. As the summer heatwaves make their way in and people are troubled by the scorching heat of the season, it is also important to keep in mind a few tips and tricks that can help us sail through the difficult times and also keep our bodies healthy and fit. Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr. R.C Soni, Chairman, Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Accord Superspeciality Hospital said, "As temperature rises, summer invites various associated disorders like dehydration, indigestion, heartburn, constipation, acidity gastroenteritis, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), diarrhoea, food poisoning and loss of appetite. Excessive heat makes digestive system slow and weak."

Dr R.C Soni further added, "Excessive heat affects our immunity and digestive system, which causes stomach ailments. So, it is essential to regulate food habits, especially during summers." The doctor noted down a few dietary changes that should be initiated in order to avoid stomach ailments in this summer. Take a look:

Light food: Eat light and home cooked food in less quantity.

Ease digestion: Eat 6-8 meals in short intervals to ease your digestion process. Avoid heavy and oily food.

Fruits and veggies: Eat stomach friendly fruits and veggies like tomatoes, cucumber apples, pears, watermelon, and musk-melon in your diet.

Water: Drink a lot of water to replenish the fluids that you lose owing to the heat. Dehydration causes constipation and dehydration.

Coconut water: Add coconut water to your diet as it helps to neutralise acid levels in the stomach and reduces the heat.

Yoghurt: Include yogurt in your diet as it is the best source of probiotics.

Workout routine: Exercise daily to improve your digestion and overall well-being.