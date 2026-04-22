Doctor warns regular use of ibuprofen can cause stomach ulcers and internal bleeding, explains how the drug works

Painkillers are one of the most common categories of medicine found in households, with ibuprofen being among the most well-known brands. According to the Cleveland Clinic website, it falls under the category of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), which are known to reduce pain, fever and other types of inflammation.

Regular use of ibuprofen can significantly increase health risks. (Pexel )

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While ibuprofen and other NSAIDs are easily available over-the-counter in pharmacies, it is suggested that they are not consumed without the consultation of a medical professional. Turns out, there is a good reason for that, as Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, explained on Instagram on April 21.

Risks of using ibuprofen regularly

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{{^usCountry}} The regular use of painkillers such as ibuprofen increases the risk of ulcers and gastrointestinal bleeding, shared Dr Sood. The symptoms can show up without warning, with the age of the individual and the usage of the drug being contributing factors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The regular use of painkillers such as ibuprofen increases the risk of ulcers and gastrointestinal bleeding, shared Dr Sood. The symptoms can show up without warning, with the age of the individual and the usage of the drug being contributing factors. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In his words, “Ibuprofen and other NSAIDs are associated with ulcers, bleeding, and even perforation anywhere in the gastrointestinal tract. These complications can occur without warning symptoms, and risk increases with long-term use, higher doses, older age, or prior GI disease.” How ibuprofen causes ulcers and GI bleeding {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his words, “Ibuprofen and other NSAIDs are associated with ulcers, bleeding, and even perforation anywhere in the gastrointestinal tract. These complications can occur without warning symptoms, and risk increases with long-term use, higher doses, older age, or prior GI disease.” How ibuprofen causes ulcers and GI bleeding {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The primary reason for ibuprofen and other NSAID drugs causing ulcers and GI bleeding is the blocking of prostaglandin, which is key to the functioning of the drug. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The primary reason for ibuprofen and other NSAID drugs causing ulcers and GI bleeding is the blocking of prostaglandin, which is key to the functioning of the drug. {{/usCountry}}

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“Ibuprofen inhibits COX enzymes, reducing prostaglandin production,” explained Dr Sood. “In the stomach, prostaglandins help maintain the mucosal barrier by supporting mucus and bicarbonate secretion and preserving blood flow. When these protective signals drop, the lining becomes more vulnerable to acid injury.”

The drugs also increase the risk of bleeding by impairing platelet function, which makes it difficult to form clots. “This means once bleeding starts, it may be more difficult to stop. The issue is both mucosal injury and impaired hemostasis,” shared the doctor.

Things to watch out for while using ibuprofen

According to Dr Sood, certain factors increase the risk of ibuprofen's harmful effects. The higher risk is seen with:

Long-term or high-dose use

History of ulcers or GI bleeding

Alcohol, smoking, or H. pylori infection

Concurrent use of steroids, anticoagulants, or other NSAIDs

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Dr Sood also highlighted a number of red flags to watch out for. These include black stools, vomiting blood, severe abdominal pain, dizziness, and fainting, which require urgent evaluation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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