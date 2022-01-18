Doctors share fertility tips for women trying to conceive in New Year 2022

Taking a toll on everyone’s health, be it mental or physical, the coronavirus pandemic is entering its third year and having fought the Covid-19 fitness battle very hard these past months, we need to start the New Year 2022 with a fresh mind and fresh thoughts especially those who are trying to conceive or planning a baby. Several researches have pointed at the fact that it is very important for women trying to conceive, to maintain a healthy lifestyle and be physically fit.

It is of utmost importance as it helps in regaining stamina and rejuvenating the energy level. From increasing Vitamin C intake to breathing exercises and diet and lifestyle changes, here's all you need to know if you are planning a baby in New Year 2022, as revealed by Dr Shobha Gupta, Medical Director and IVF specialist from Mother’s Lap IVF Centre and Dr Shweta Goswami, Senior Consultant IVF from Jaypee Hospital and Zeeva Fertility Clinic.

1. Let’s start with eating - eat good, eat right:

Too many of us are eating too late in the day or when we go to bed at night, we're meant to digest our day, not our dinner. Eating at the right time is important also, it is very important for a woman to have a balanced diet which is full of multi vitamins and minerals. Vitamin C is very important to women for those who are planning a baby as it significantly increases the pregnancy rate. Protein in your diet is very important for your fertility as it helps to maintain blood sugar balance. Include more salads and fruits in your diet.

2. Don’t sit - go out and walk:

Walking is an ideal pre-conception exercise. It is a great cardiovascular exercise especially if you step to a reasonable pace and it also helps to tone your legs, back and tummy. All these are very important in treating infertility as being fit is the most integral part of your conception plan. So, go for a regular walk in the morning and evening with your masks on.

3. Find out your mental peace:

Find a quiet place away from distractions. Clear your mind and focus on your breathing between 10 and 20 minutes. Try to do it daily, so you give your body a physical and mental rest. Listening to some soothing sounds like sea movement, waterfalls and rainforest noises can also eliminate stress.

4. Keep a check on your biological clock:

Natural pregnancy is any day better. Keep a check on your biological clock since as we age, our biological clock starts ticking. It’s hard to know when is the right time to do something about checking your fertility or should you wait another two months, six months or do something now.

Dr Shobha Gupta revealed, “Women are most fertile in their early 20s and their fertility declines with age. From the age of 35, this fall becomes steeper and an even more significant drop by the time a woman reaches 40. The more ‘fertility aware’ you are, the better. So you can make an informed decision and be aware that it might take you longer to conceive. So, while planning your family, you must consider the age factor."

5. Limit the usage of laptops, computers and phones:

“Especially during the night, exposure to light emitted from digital devices like phones, laptops, tablets and even digital television systems can not only lead to sleep disturbances but also create hindrances in sperm to swim properly and reach its destination hence, male infertility rates tend to shoot up. The radiation causes harm to the DNA of a person due to which cells start losing its ability to recover on its own. When these radiations reach the sperm and egg cells, it does not only hold back its growth but also becomes a reason for abortion too” explained Dr Shweta Goswami.

6. Pay attention to your digestive system:

You can have a great diet, but if you have a poor digestive system, with inflammation, fermentation and poor gut function, the way everything functions in the pelvic cavity won't be optimal.

7. Last but not the least, seek a professional advice:

You are the best person yourself to know about your body. When you think everything is getting lost and things go out of your way, it's best to seek a professional’s advice on your fertility.

Have a healthy 2022!