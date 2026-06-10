Does kombucha really improve digestion and gut health? Gastroenterologist reveals

There are several remedies found in our kitchen that we use to treat digestive ailments. One of them is drinking kombucha, which has gained popularity recently for its many reported benefits, including supporting digestive function. So much so that people have even started making it at home. But the question arises, does kombucha really help?

Kombucha is often consumed to benefit gut health and digestion. (Adobe Stock)

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Does kombucha really improve digestion?

To understand, HT Lifestyle contacted Dr Kiran Shinde, a consultant - gastroenterology, Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Hadapsar, Pune. The gastroenterologist explained that kombucha is an alcoholic tea beverage containing various components, such as organic acids, antioxidants, and sometimes even living organisms.

Although such components have attracted scientists' attention and are being studied, the effectiveness of this drink in improving digestive processes in the human body has not yet been scientifically proven, Dr Shinde highlighted.

Love drinking kombucha? Know if it really helps. (Freepik)

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{{^usCountry}} Fermentation produces probiotics such as helpful bacteria and yeast. According to Dr Shinde, probiotics are known to help maintain the proper function of the gut microbiome, which is crucial for the entire gastrointestinal tract. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fermentation produces probiotics such as helpful bacteria and yeast. According to Dr Shinde, probiotics are known to help maintain the proper function of the gut microbiome, which is crucial for the entire gastrointestinal tract. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Still, the content of probiotics in kombucha can greatly differ from brand to brand and from batch to batch. In addition, unlike clinically tested and well-studied probiotics, kombucha cannot be considered a standardised product,” Dr Shinde added. Are the effects of kombucha real? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Still, the content of probiotics in kombucha can greatly differ from brand to brand and from batch to batch. In addition, unlike clinically tested and well-studied probiotics, kombucha cannot be considered a standardised product,” Dr Shinde added. Are the effects of kombucha real? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} So, why do some people claim to experience alleviation in the condition of bloating and other gastrointestinal disturbances after adding kombucha to their diet? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So, why do some people claim to experience alleviation in the condition of bloating and other gastrointestinal disturbances after adding kombucha to their diet? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr Shinde stresses that the effects remain largely hearsay at this point, and much more research is needed before we can conclusively state that drinking kombucha helps to address gastrointestinal problems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Shinde stresses that the effects remain largely hearsay at this point, and much more research is needed before we can conclusively state that drinking kombucha helps to address gastrointestinal problems. {{/usCountry}}

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He adds, “One more thing worth mentioning is that overconsumption may cause some gastrointestinal disturbances in susceptible people because of the acidic and carbonated nature of the beverage.”

However, he notes that moderate intake of commercially produced kombucha is safe for most healthy adults and can serve as one component of a healthy, balanced diet. Nevertheless, it cannot replace scientifically proven methods for promoting gut health, including high-fibre diets, plenty of water, regular exercise, and scientifically proven probiotics and prebiotics.

Therefore, he warns that people with weakened immunity, specific gastrointestinal conditions, or allergies to fermented foods should consult their healthcare provider before including kombucha in their diet.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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