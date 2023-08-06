Drinking too little or too much water; which is deadlier?

A 35-year-old mother of two from Indiana died of drinking too much water while she was on a family trip. Ashley Summers gulped down almost 1.89 litres of water when she started feeling lightheaded and had a headache due to dehydration. When Summers collapsed later, she was rushed to hospital but couldn't gain consciousness. As per medical team of the hospital, the young lady suffered from water intoxication of poisoning, a condition caused by drinking water excessively over a short period of time. Dehydration and water intoxication are both caused due to imbalance in fluid levels and both can be fatal if not treated on time. In this article, we will discuss if one condition is more dangerous than the other and what can be done to tackle it. (Also read: 5 telltale signs of dehydration during workout you shouldn't ignore) Water intoxication, though less common, can be more immediately life-threatening due to its rapid onset of critical electrolyte imbalances. (Pexels)

"Water is essential for life, playing a vital role in maintaining bodily functions and overall health. However, like everything in life, moderation is key. Both water intoxication and dehydration are conditions that arise from an imbalance in fluid levels, and understanding their effects is crucial for maintaining our well-being," says Dr Anurag Aggarwal, Consultant - Internal Medicine, Fortis Escorts Hospital Faridabad as he compares both the conditions related to intake of water in an interview with HT Digital.

What is water intoxication?

Water intoxication, also known as water poisoning or overhydration, occurs when an individual consumes an excessive amount of water, leading to a dilution of essential electrolytes in the bloodstream. This imbalance disrupts the body's delicate equilibrium, resulting in various adverse effects. Mild symptoms include headaches, nausea, and confusion, which can escalate into more severe manifestations such as vomiting, seizures, and even coma in extreme cases.

What is dehydration?

Conversely, dehydration occurs when the body loses more fluids than it takes in, leading to insufficient water to support normal bodily functions. Dehydration can result from factors such as excessive sweating, diarrhea, vomiting, or inadequate fluid intake. Initial symptoms of dehydration include thirst, dry mouth, dizziness, and fatigue, which can progress to severe complications, including organ failure, if left untreated.

Both water intoxication and dehydration can be dangerous, but their severity and potential for fatality differ based on the extent of the imbalance. Severe dehydration can cause electrolyte imbalances, kidney failure, and other life-threatening complications. It poses a significant risk, particularly for vulnerable populations like infants, the elderly, and individuals with chronic illnesses.

Water intoxication vs dehydration: which is more fatal?

Water intoxication, though less common, can be more immediately life-threatening due to its rapid onset of critical electrolyte imbalances. When electrolyte levels become dangerously low, it can lead to organ failure and brain swelling, resulting in coma and, ultimately, death. Athletes, in particular, are susceptible to water intoxication, as intense physical activity can prompt excessive fluid intake without adequate electrolyte replenishment.

"Both water intoxication and dehydration can have serious consequences on the body's delicate balance. While dehydration can be fatal, especially when left untreated or exacerbated by underlying health conditions, water intoxication presents a more immediate threat due to the rapidity with which it can disrupt critical electrolyte levels," concludes Dr Aggarwal.

"To maintain optimal health, it's essential to strike the right balance in fluid intake. Be mindful of your body's signals and ensure a balanced approach to hydration. Avoid excessive water intake, especially during intense physical activities, and stay hydrated without overdoing it. If you or someone you know exhibits severe symptoms of either water intoxication or dehydration, seek immediate medical attention, as timely intervention can make all the difference in preventing life-threatening complications. Remember, moderation and awareness are key to preserving the body's natural equilibrium and ensuring a long, healthy life," adds Dr Aggarwal.