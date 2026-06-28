Eggs score 10/10, quinoa just 4/10: Dietitian rates 9 popular protein sources and reveals which ones are worth eating

From sprouted moong and paneer to Greek yoghurt and tofu, protein-rich foods are often promoted as healthy staples. But not all protein sources offer the same nutritional value, digestibility or quality. In a June 13 Instagram post, dietitian Shweta J Panchal rated nine popular protein foods, explaining their strengths, limitations and who should be cautious while eating them. Here's what she had to say. (Also read: ‘Your body is screaming, you’re just not listening’: Fitness coach shares 7 warning signs you should never ignore )

1. Sprouted moong: 6–7/10

Sprouted moong, paneer or eggs? Dietitian Shweta J Panchal ranks 9 protein-rich foods (Unsplash)

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According to Shweta, sprouted moong offers better protein absorption than regular moong. “Sprouting improves the bioavailability of protein by around 30%, but it’s still not a source of complete protein,” she said.

2. Eggs: 10/10

Eggs received the highest rating on her list. “10 on 10. It has the highest biological value protein and contains all the essential amino acids,” Shweta explained.

3. Moong dal: 5–6/10

Moong dal is a good option for people with digestive issues. “It’s easy to digest, so if you have gut issues, this is what you should be starting with,” she said.

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4. Chickpeas (chana): 7–8/10

{{^usCountry}} Shweta rated chickpeas highly for their nutritional profile. “They offer a good combination of high fibre and high protein,” she explained. 5. Greek yoghurt: 9/10 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shweta rated chickpeas highly for their nutritional profile. “They offer a good combination of high fibre and high protein,” she explained. 5. Greek yoghurt: 9/10 {{/usCountry}}

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Greek yoghurt scored well because it provides both protein and probiotics. “It’s a good probiotic and a great source of protein. The only thing is, it should not have any added sugars in it,” she said.

6. Paneer: 7–8/10

Paneer is rich in protein but should be eaten in moderation. “The only downside is the saturated fat, so watch your portion sizes,” Shweta advised.

7. Rajma: 6–7/10

Rajma can be a healthy protein source if prepared correctly. “It contains lectins, so you have to soak it for a minimum of 10 hours,” she said.

8. Tofu: 8/10

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Tofu is another high-quality protein source, according to Shweta. “If you have thyroid issues, be watchful about the timing and the portion sizes. But it’s a good source of high-quality protein,” she explained.

9. Quinoa: 4/10

While quinoa is a complete protein, Shweta doesn’t think it’s the best choice. “It’s imported and expensive. I would rather replace it with rajgira,” she said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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