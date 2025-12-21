Endocrinologist shares 5 new technologies that will revolutionise diabetes care by 2026: Smart insulin pens to wearables

Managing diabetes has always been a complex task, involving careful monitoring of blood sugar levels, diet, and lifestyle. But the future promises exciting changes. By 2026, emerging technologies are set to revolutionise diabetes care, making it more precise, convenient, and tailored to individual needs. Emerging technologies like smart insulin pens, digital health apps, and wearables are revolutionising diabetes management. (Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr David Chandy, Director of Endocrinology and Diabetology at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, shared insights on the latest trends and innovations that are set to transform diabetes care in the coming years.

“Diabetes care is evolving rapidly, thanks to advancements in digital health, artificial intelligence, and interconnected medical devices,” says Dr David. He adds, “By 2026, the way we treat diabetes will be very different, with clinics and hospitals increasingly using technology to enable accurate and individualised care.”

In a country like India, where diabetes is highly prevalent, these innovations are particularly crucial. “New technologies will make it easier for people with diabetes to manage their condition effectively, reducing complications and improving quality of life,” Dr Chandy explains.

1. Next-generation glucose monitoring

Dr Chandy highlights that the next generation of glucose monitoring systems is already making a significant impact. “These systems are smaller, require no calibration, last longer, and are more affordable. People can track their glucose levels on smartphones or computers, giving both patients and doctors a clear picture over time,” he says. “For insulin users in India, access to these systems can greatly improve treatment outcomes and help maintain stable glucose levels.”

2. Artificial intelligence and insulin management

Artificial intelligence is transforming insulin management. “Intelligence-based systems can analyse glucose data, diet, exercise, and past insulin usage to recommend precise dosage adjustments,” Dr Chandy notes. “This eliminates complex calculations and guesswork, helping reduce the risk of low blood sugar while improving overall control, particularly for those on multiple insulin doses.”

3. Smart insulin pens and pumps

Insulin delivery technology is also advancing. “Smart insulin pens track doses, send reminders to your phone, and simplify the treatment process,” he says. “Meanwhile, new insulin pumps with hybrid closed-loop and artificial pancreas technology are becoming more user-friendly and precise, automatically maintaining glucose levels with minimal input from patients.”

4. Digital health applications

Digital health apps are playing a key role in diabetes management. “These apps integrate glucose data and lifestyle inputs, offer teleconsultations, send notifications, and provide continuous support throughout the day, not just during clinic visits,” Dr Chandy explains. “For patients in India, these applications are particularly useful in connecting them with specialists even if they live far from medical centres.”

5. Wearables and integrated monitoring

Wearable technology, including smartwatches and biosensors, is also changing diabetes care. “Integrated wearables track activity, sleep, heart rate, and glucose levels simultaneously, giving a holistic view of a patient’s health,” says Dr Chandy. “This personalised approach allows for more targeted and effective management.”

While these technologies offer immense promise, Dr Chandy cautions, “Their success in India will depend on affordability, digital literacy, and integration into routine clinical practice. With proper policy support and patient education, these innovations can substantially improve diabetes care over the next few years.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.