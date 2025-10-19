Doctor with 25 years experience shares a diabetic's guide to managing glucose levels on Diwali

Diwali can be slightly more stressful than a regular day for anyone with diabetes. The tempting smell of traditional treats and social pressure can make it hard to manage blood sugar levels. But don’t worry! With some careful planning, you can enjoy the celebrations while staying healthy. A doctor suggests some important tips to help people with diabetes celebrate Diwali safely and joyfully. How to control glucose levels in diabetic patients during Diwali?(Adobe Stock)

What are some challenges people with diabetes face during Diwali?

Here's why Diwali can be difficult for people with diabetes.

High sugar content: Traditional Indian sweets like mithai often contain high levels of sugar and calories, leading to rapid spikes in blood glucose levels.

Traditional Indian sweets like mithai often contain high levels of sugar and calories, leading to rapid spikes in blood glucose levels. Irregular eating patterns: With celebrations often disrupting regular mealtimes, it can create confusion and challenges in managing your dietary routine.

With celebrations often disrupting regular mealtimes, it can create confusion and challenges in managing your dietary routine. Reduced physical activity: Holidays generally include less physical activity, making it harder to maintain blood glucose control.

Holidays generally include less physical activity, making it harder to maintain blood glucose control. Emotional triggers: The festive spirit filled with indulgence can lead to excessive consumption, often driven by peer pressure and emotional cues.

To manage your glucose levels during the festive season, first, understand the challenges you might face. This is the first step towards creating a successful strategy.

What are the recommendations to help manage diabetes?

Here are some effective methods recommended by Dr Vimal Pahuja, an internal medicine and metabolic physician at Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, based on 25 years of experience helping patients manage their diabetes, especially during festival seasons.

1. Plan for success

Plan a meeting with your doctor or dietitian before the celebrations. Talk about any concerns and make sure your medication or insulin routine stays the same. Plan your meals to fit your festive schedule while focusing on your health.

2. Moderation is the key

When it comes to sweets, it's important to practice moderation. Instead of eating a lot of desserts, choose smaller portions. This way, you can enjoy treats without ruining your diet. Try making homemade sweets using natural sugar substitutes like stevia, dates, or jaggery. These can be healthier options than processed sugar.

3. Maintain a healthy balance

If you decide to enjoy a high-carb treat, balance it by making your other meals low in carbohydrates and high in fibre and protein. Focus on meals with lentils (dal), sprouts, paneer, lean meats, or nuts. This will help you control your total carbohydrate intake for the day.

4. Stay active

Staying active helps control your glucose levels. Simple activities like taking a short walk after meals or playing games with family can be fun and beneficial. Engaging in festive activities, such as making rangoli, is another excellent way to stay active. Every bit of movement helps, so look for ways to be active during your day.

5. Hydration and moderation

Staying hydrated is important. Drink plenty of water. It helps control blood sugar levels and reduces hunger. Be careful with sugary drinks and alcohol, as they can cause sudden increases in blood sugar. Limit how much you drink and make sure to have non-sugary options available.

6. Monitor your blood sugar

During this festive season, it's important to keep an eye on your blood glucose levels. Whether you use a glucometer or a continuous glucose monitor (CGM), regularly check your readings. This will help you understand how your body responds to festive foods. This will help you understand your choices better and make adjustments as needed to stay in control.

7. Polite refusal

Social pressure can be a challenge during Diwali, especially when it comes to food. To handle this, you can say things like, “I’ll just take a small piece,” to manage expectations without needing to refuse directly. This way, you can connect with others while making your own choices.

Family support during festivals

Support from family and friends during festive times is critical. If you are hosting or know someone who is, think about offering snacks that are sugar-free or lower in glycemic index. Good options include fruit platters, roasted chana, or small amounts of dry fruits. This shows that you care for loved ones with diabetes. It creates a supportive atmosphere and helps everyone enjoy the celebrations with more peace of mind.