Diwali 2025: 13 snack recipes for parties that make celebrations extra delicious: Chaat cups, halwa mini rolls and more

Diwali 2025: As friends and family gather together for the festival of light, grooving to desi beats or having a hearty laugh over a tambola session, food is the silent hero that keeps fueling the light of the Diwali parties. Every bite adds a spark to the mood of the party, elevating the spirits of the guests. Between rounds of the hearty card games, cosy storytelling or fun karaoke sessions, the right snack menu is the glue that holds the party together. This festival of lights, pick the perfect snacks to keep both the lights and the party glowing.(Picture credit: Unsplash)

We have curated thirteen snack recipes to suit every taste, from sweet tooth cravings to those who love a good spicy kick. We didn't leave the experimental palettes behind either, for those who fancy a good fusion dish. Crunchy, sweet, sour, spicy; this list includes an exhaustive range of flavour profiles, covering everything you could want for a Diwali party menu. There's something for everyone in this recipe roundup.

1. Chaat cups

Recipe by Chef Sagar Merchant, Founder, Kaatil

Chaat cups are a crunchy snack.(Picture credit: Gemini AI for visual reference)

Ingredients

Boiled corn kernels

Onion, finely chopped

Tomato, finely chopped

Coriander

Lemon juice

Basic spices

1–2 teaspoons hot sauce (adjust to taste)

1 teaspoon chilli oil (for drizzling)

Mini tart cups (8–10 pieces, store-bought or homemade)

Method

In a bowl, combine boiled corn, onion, tomato, coriander, lemon juice and some basic spices and give it a toss.

For that extra kick of flavour, add some hot sauce to your chaat mix.

Take mini tart cups and spoon the corn chaat mixture into the cups.

Finish it off with a fresh squeeze of lemon, a garnish of coriander and a final drizzle of some chilli oil, and enjoy.

2. Gajar halwa mini rolls

Recipe by Chef Yogendra Negi, Organic India

For those who have a sweet tooth, this contains several flavour notes. (Picture credit: Chef Yogendra Negi)

Ingredients

2 cup grated carrots

4 tbsp Ghee

1/2 cup milk

1/4 khoya/mawa

1/2 cup Jaggery

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

1/2 Cashews

1 pinch Salt

Spring roll wrappers

Ghee for frying

Method

Heat ghee in a pan and sauté the grated carrots for 5-7 minutes.

Add milk, khoya/mawa, jaggery, and cardamom powder; cook until the mixture thickens.

Stir in chopped cashews; let the mixture cool.

Place a spoonful of Gajar Halwa on each spring roll wrapper.

Roll tightly and seal the edges with water.

Heat the ghee and deep-fry the spring rolls until golden brown.

While they are warm, brush the spring rolls with sugar glaze.

Serve warm with a sprinkle of chopped nuts.

3. Spicy coin pizza

Recipe by Chef Sagar Merchant, Founder, Kaatil

These mini pizzas add fun to game night. (Picture credit: Gemini AI for visual references. )

Ingredients

Coin pizza bases (small, ready-made or homemade)

Hot ketchup for layering

1 cup of mozzarella or processed cheese

Desired toppings (such as chopped bell peppers, onions, olives, sweet corn, or mushrooms)

Method

Take some coin pizza bases and lay them across a plate.

On each of these bases, add a small dollop of hot ketchup for that extra flavour of heat and spread evenly on the base.

Sprinkle some grated mozzarella/processed cheese over the pizzas and add your desired toppings.

Bake or air fry the pizzas till the cheese melts, and your coin pizza is ready to be served.

4. Moong halwa pockets

Recipe by Chef Yogendra Negi, Organic India

A desi snack that adds fun to moong dal. (Picture credit: Chef Yogendra Negi)

Ingredients

1 cup soaked and coarsely ground Moong dal

6 tbsp Ghee

3/4 cup milk

½ cup Desi Khandsari Sugar

½ tsp cardamom powder

¼ cup khoya

¼ cup almonds

Salt a pinch

Filo Pastry sheets for wrapping

Method

Heat Ghee in a pan, add the coarsely ground moong dal; cook on medium heat, stirring continuously until the mixture turns crumbly and golden.

Slowly add milk while stirring to avoid lumps, and continue cooking until absorbed.

Mix in Khandsari sugar, cardamom powder, and khoya; cook until the halwa thickens and starts to leave the sides of the pan.

Stir in chopped almonds and let the filling cool.

Place a spoonful of moong dal halwa filling on each pastry sheet, fold into squares and cut diagonally to get triangular pockets. Brush the pastry with butter and bake in the oven at 180 °C for 8-10 minutes or till you get golden crispy layers.

Garnish with a generous dusting of icing sugar and chopped nuts.

5. Sabudana paneer momos

Recipe by Chef Neha Deepak Shah, Stahl Kitchens

Try these unique momos. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Ingredients

1 cup Sabudana

1 cup water

Paneer

Crushed peanuts with green chillies

Ginger

Coriander

Rock salt

Black pepper

2 small tomatoes, diced

1 inch piece of ginger

1 green chilli

1 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder

Some coriander stem

Rock salt

1/2 cup roasted peanuts

1/4 cup grated fresh coconut

Chilli oil

Crushed peanuts

Pomegranate arils

Method

To prepare the momo dough

Soak 1 cup of sabudana in water until soft and translucent.

Drain and mash the soaked sabudana well to form a sticky dough.

Divide the dough into small, equal portions and roll them into smooth balls.

To prepare the filling

In a bowl, grate fresh paneer.

Add crushed peanuts mixed with green chillies, finely chopped ginger, chopped coriander, rock salt, and a pinch of black pepper.

Mix everything thoroughly and shape the mixture into small round balls.

To assemble the momos

Flatten each sabudana dough ball gently using your fingers or a rolling surface to form a small disc.

Place a paneer filling ball in the center of each disc.

Carefully seal and shape each into a momo (dumpling shape of your choice).

Arrange the momos on a plate and place the plate inside a cooker.

Instead of the cooker lid, cover with a glass lid and steam until the momos are cooked and slightly translucent.

To prepare the spicy peanut sauce

Heat a little oil in a pan. Add diced tomatoes, chopped ginger, green chilli, Kashmiri red chilli powder, coriander stems, and rock salt.

Cook the mixture until the tomatoes are soft and the spices are aromatic.

Let it cool, then transfer to a blender.

Add roasted peanuts and grated fresh coconut. Blend until smooth to form a creamy, spicy sauce.

For plating

Spread the spicy peanut sauce on a serving plate as a base.

Place the steamed sabudana paneer momos over the sauce.

Garnish with a drizzle of chilli oil, a sprinkle of crushed peanuts, and a few pomegranate arils for a burst of freshness and colour.

6. Rasmalai appe cake

Recipe by Shilpa Kumar, In-house chef, Akshayakalpa Organic

A mouthwatering sweet dish. (Picture credit: Shilpa Kumar)

Ingredients

Medium rava/sooji - 100gms

Sweet curd - 100gms

Jaggery powder - 100gms

Honey - 25gms

High-protein milk - 200ml

Chopped nuts of choice (cashews, almonds, pistachios)- 100 gms

Custard powder - 1 tbsp

Cardamom powder - 1/2 tsp

Few saffron strands

1 tbsp ghee

Method

Soak rawa in curd for 5-6 minutes with jaggery added.

In a pot, boil milk. In a cup, mix custard powder with saffron strands in ½ cup of milk and keep it aside.

Into the boiling milk, add the custard powder mix, reduce flame, keep stirring until the mixture thickens to a pouring consistency, add honey and switch off the flame and allow to cool. Add cardamom powder and nuts; keep it aside to cool.

In an appe tawa, grease some ghee into all the compartments.

Add ½ tsp of baking powder into the rava batter and pour into the heated appe tawa, filling each compartment.

On a low flame, cook the appe until golden brown, flip to the other side and cook for 2 minutes on a low flame.

Remove from the tawa and allow to cool.

Arrange the cooked appam cakes on a plate and pour the custard milk mixture. Garnish with nuts and saffron strands and serve chilled or warm.

7. Volcano nacho bites

Recipe by Chef Sagar Merchant, Founder, Kaatil

Spruce up nachos with this recipe. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Ingredients

2 bags of nacho chips

Hot sauce, as per your tolerance and preference

½ cup chopped onions

½ cup chopped tomatoes

½ cup boiled corn kernels

1 cup grated mozzarella or processed cheese

Sour cream for garnish

Chilli oil (for drizzling)

Method

Spread some nacho chips on a plate, and add a dollop of hot sauce for that extra kick of heat.

Add your favourite toppings like onions, tomatoes, or corn.

Grate some cheese over the nachos, and repeat for 2 more layers.

Finally, finish it off with a spoonful of sour cream, and drizzle some flaky chilli oil for that rich spicy flavour, and your volcano nacho bites are ready to be popped.

8. Glazed smashed mini potatoes

Recipe by Chef Sagar Merchant, Founder, Kaatil

A savoury potato snack.(Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Ingredients

Baby potatoes (small, uniform size)

Chilli oil (for drizzling)

3–4 tablespoons Hot sauce

Method

Boil baby potatoes until tender (till you can easily pierce them with a fork).

Place the boiled potatoes on a plate or a baking tray and gently smash them with another plate or bowl till they are flattened.

Drizzle some chilli oil over the potatoes and roast them in an oven or air fryer till crispy, about 15-20 minutes.

Finally, toss the fluffy and crisp potatoes in hot sauce to give them a saucy glaze, and take the flavour to the next level.

9. Spinach and corn cheese crepes

Recipe by Chef Neha Deepak Shah, Stahl Kitchens

A fun twist to spinach. (Picture credit: Neha Deepak Shah)

Ingredients

For the filling:

1 cup chopped spinach

1/2 cup boiled sweet corn

1/4 cup grated paneer

1/4 cup grated cheese

1 tbsp whole wheat flour

200 ml milk

Salt, to taste

Oregano, to taste

Chilli flakes, to taste For the crepe:

Some blanched spinach

1 cup moong dal (Soaked for an hour)

3 tbsp oats

Water, as required

Salt, to taste

For the homemade cheese sauce:

Milk

Wheat flour

Salt

Cheese

For garnish -

Oregano

Chilli flakes

Chopped parsley

Method

To prepare the crepe filling:

Heat a few drops of oil in a non-stick pan.

Add chopped spinach and boiled sweet corn, and sauté for a few minutes.

Sprinkle in the wheat flour and sauté briefly to remove the raw taste.

Gradually pour in the milk, stirring continuously until the mixture thickens into a creamy texture.

Mix in grated paneer and cheese for added protein and richness.

Add salt, oregano and chilli flakes as per your taste.

To prepare the crepes:

In a blender, combine soaked moong dal, oats, blanched spinach, salt, and a little water. Blend into a smooth, pourable batter.

Lightly grease a non-stick pan with a few drops of oil and heat on low flame.

Pour a ladleful of batter and gently spread it into a thin crepe. Cook on low heat until the crepe is cooked through.

To prepare the white sauce:

In a saucepan, whisk 1 tablespoon of wheat flour with ¾ cup of milk.

Cook on low to medium heat, stirring continuously, until the mixture thickens.

Add a pinch of salt and a small amount of cheese. Stir until the cheese melts and the sauce is smooth.

For the assembly:

Place the crepe on a serving plate.

Spoon the filling into the center of the crepe in a triangular shape.

Fold the sides of the crepe over the filling to match the triangle shape.

Carefully flip the crepe so the folded side is down.

Generously pour the warm cheese sauce over the top.

Garnish with a sprinkle of oregano, chilli flakes, and freshly chopped parsley.

10. Manchurian pancake

Recipe by Chef Neha Deepak Shah, Stahl Kitchens

Give your pancake a spicy twist. (Picture credit: Gemini AI )

Ingredients

Pancakes:

1 cup cabbage

1 cup carrot

1/4 cup capsicum

2 stalks of spring onion

1 tbsp coriander

1 tsp ginger

1 Green chilli

Salt, pepper and chilli flakes

1/2 cup oat flour or all-purpose flour

1/4 corn flour Manchurian sauce:

1 tsp Oil

4 to 5 cloves of Garlic

1 tsp Ginger

1 Green chilli

2 stalks of Spring onion

2 tbsp Light Soy Sauce

1 tsp Dark Soy Sauce

1 tbsp chilli garlic sauce

1 and 1/2 cup water

2 tsp Corn flour mixed with 1 tbsp water

Salt and pepper



Method

To prepare the pancakes:

In a large mixing bowl, combine finely chopped carrots, cabbage, capsicum, spring onion, coriander, ginger, and green chilli.

Season with salt, pepper, and chilli flakes.

Add oat flour (or all-purpose flour) and cornflour to the mixture to help bind it. Mix until everything comes together.

Heat a non-stick pan and lightly grease it with a few drops of oil.

Scoop the batter onto the pan, shaping it into either one large pancake or a few smaller ones.

Cook on medium heat until golden brown and crisp on both sides. Flip gently to ensure even cooking.

To prepare the sauce:

In a kadhai, heat a teaspoon of oil.

Add finely chopped garlic, ginger, green chilli, and spring onion. Sauté for a minute until fragrant.

Stir in the light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, and chilli garlic sauce. Mix well.

Add 1½ cups of water and bring to a simmer.

To thicken the sauce, add cornflour slurry (cornflour mixed with a little water) and stir continuously to avoid lumps.

Cook on low heat until the sauce thickens to a glossy consistency. Finish with a handful of chopped spring onions.

For plating:

Place the pancakes on a serving plate.

Generously pour the hot Manchurian sauce over the pancakes.

Garnish with finely chopped spring onions and a sprinkle of sesame seeds for added crunch and flavour.



11. Mini cheese rolls

Recipe by Chef Sagar Merchant, Founder, Kaatil

Cheese roll is a warm, gooey delight. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Ingredients

Slices of bread (white)

Hot ketchup for layering

½ cup grated mozzarella or processed cheese

Chilli oil (preferably with flakes)

Method

To make them, grab a slice of bread, trim off the edges, and flatten it out with a rolling pin.

Spread a thin layer of hot ketchup, and then grate some mozzarella/processed cheese on top.

Roll it up nice and tight.

Brush over some chilli oil (extra flair if yours has flakes).

Then pop them into the air fryer until they turn golden and crisp.

12. Baby corn elote

Recipe by Chef Vikas Seth, BLVD Club by Embassy

The charred flavours of the corn hit the taste buds well. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Ingredients

For the baby corn:

Baby corn – 12 pcs (blanched and patted dry)

Olive oil – 2 tbsp

Smoked paprika – ½ tsp

Salt – to taste

Skewers – 12pcs

For the mayo mix:

Mayonnaise – 4 tbsp

Garlic (grated) – ½ tsp

Lime juice – 1 tsp

Roasted cumin powder – ½ tsp

For garnish:

Grated parmesan – 3 tbsp

Smoked paprika – ½ tsp

Fresh coriander leaves – finely chopped

Lime wedges – for serving

Microgreens – few springs (optional)

Edible flowers – few (optional)

Method

Blanch baby corn in salted water for 3–4 minutes, then immediately shock in ice water. Pat dry thoroughly. Assemble it on wooden skewers for refined presentation.

Toss baby corn with olive oil, smoked paprika, and salt. Char on an open flame or grill on a pan, until golden and slightly blistered.

Whisk together mayo, garlic, lime juice, and roasted cumin, until smooth and tangy.

Brush the hot baby corn generously with mayo mix. Sprinkle parmesan, followed by smoked paprika.

Garnish with microgreens and edible flowers. Serve with lime wedges for that final zing



13. Diya-e-Moti

Recipe by Chef Amit Rohill, The Leela, Gandhinagar

Diya-e-Moti is a flavourful dish. (Picture credit: Chef Amit Rohill)

Ingredients

For the delights:

Cottage cheese (grated): 100 g

Clove powder: 4 g

Dried fenugreek leaves: 3 g

Yellow chili powder: 2 g

Almond flakes: 5 g

Salt: to taste

Paneer fillets: thin slices for rolling

Whole cloves: for securing rolls

For the gravy:

Oil: 5 g

Ginger-garlic paste: 3 g

Dried fenugreek leaves: 2 g

Mild red chili powder: 5 g

Tomato purée: 30 g

White gravy (cashew or onion-based): 10 g

Grated cheese: 5 g

Fresh cream: 15 ml

Clarified butter: 5 g

Salt: to taste

Method

For the delights:

In a bowl, combine grated cottage cheese, clove powder, fenugreek leaves, yellow chili powder, almond flakes, and salt.

Spread the mixture over paneer fillets and roll them gently.

Secure each roll with a clove to hold its shape.

Optionally, sear the rolls lightly in clarified butter for a golden finish.

For the gravy: