Diwali 2025: 13 snack recipes for parties that make celebrations extra delicious: Chaat cups, halwa mini rolls and more
Treat your guests to the best Diwali snack menu yet. Check the recipes out which are a mix of a variety of flavours, tastes and fusions.
Diwali 2025: As friends and family gather together for the festival of light, grooving to desi beats or having a hearty laugh over a tambola session, food is the silent hero that keeps fueling the light of the Diwali parties. Every bite adds a spark to the mood of the party, elevating the spirits of the guests. Between rounds of the hearty card games, cosy storytelling or fun karaoke sessions, the right snack menu is the glue that holds the party together.
ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2025: Why should you light 13 diyas on Dhanteras? Know significance and where to place them for prosperity
We have curated thirteen snack recipes to suit every taste, from sweet tooth cravings to those who love a good spicy kick. We didn't leave the experimental palettes behind either, for those who fancy a good fusion dish. Crunchy, sweet, sour, spicy; this list includes an exhaustive range of flavour profiles, covering everything you could want for a Diwali party menu. There's something for everyone in this recipe roundup.
1. Chaat cups
Recipe by Chef Sagar Merchant, Founder, Kaatil
Ingredients
- Boiled corn kernels
- Onion, finely chopped
- Tomato, finely chopped
- Coriander
- Lemon juice
- Basic spices
- 1–2 teaspoons hot sauce (adjust to taste)
- 1 teaspoon chilli oil (for drizzling)
- Mini tart cups (8–10 pieces, store-bought or homemade)
Method
- In a bowl, combine boiled corn, onion, tomato, coriander, lemon juice and some basic spices and give it a toss.
- For that extra kick of flavour, add some hot sauce to your chaat mix.
- Take mini tart cups and spoon the corn chaat mixture into the cups.
- Finish it off with a fresh squeeze of lemon, a garnish of coriander and a final drizzle of some chilli oil, and enjoy.
2. Gajar halwa mini rolls
Recipe by Chef Yogendra Negi, Organic India
Ingredients
- 2 cup grated carrots
- 4 tbsp Ghee
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/4 khoya/mawa
- 1/2 cup Jaggery
- 1/2 tsp cardamom powder
- 1/2 Cashews
- 1 pinch Salt
- Spring roll wrappers
- Ghee for frying
Method
- Heat ghee in a pan and sauté the grated carrots for 5-7 minutes.
- Add milk, khoya/mawa, jaggery, and cardamom powder; cook until the mixture thickens.
- Stir in chopped cashews; let the mixture cool.
- Place a spoonful of Gajar Halwa on each spring roll wrapper.
- Roll tightly and seal the edges with water.
- Heat the ghee and deep-fry the spring rolls until golden brown.
- While they are warm, brush the spring rolls with sugar glaze.
- Serve warm with a sprinkle of chopped nuts.
3. Spicy coin pizza
Recipe by Chef Sagar Merchant, Founder, Kaatil
Ingredients
- Coin pizza bases (small, ready-made or homemade)
- Hot ketchup for layering
- 1 cup of mozzarella or processed cheese
- Desired toppings (such as chopped bell peppers, onions, olives, sweet corn, or mushrooms)
Method
- Take some coin pizza bases and lay them across a plate.
- On each of these bases, add a small dollop of hot ketchup for that extra flavour of heat and spread evenly on the base.
- Sprinkle some grated mozzarella/processed cheese over the pizzas and add your desired toppings.
- Bake or air fry the pizzas till the cheese melts, and your coin pizza is ready to be served.
4. Moong halwa pockets
Recipe by Chef Yogendra Negi, Organic India
Ingredients
- 1 cup soaked and coarsely ground Moong dal
- 6 tbsp Ghee
- 3/4 cup milk
- ½ cup Desi Khandsari Sugar
- ½ tsp cardamom powder
- ¼ cup khoya
- ¼ cup almonds
- Salt a pinch
- Filo Pastry sheets for wrapping
Method
- Heat Ghee in a pan, add the coarsely ground moong dal; cook on medium heat, stirring continuously until the mixture turns crumbly and golden.
- Slowly add milk while stirring to avoid lumps, and continue cooking until absorbed.
- Mix in Khandsari sugar, cardamom powder, and khoya; cook until the halwa thickens and starts to leave the sides of the pan.
- Stir in chopped almonds and let the filling cool.
- Place a spoonful of moong dal halwa filling on each pastry sheet, fold into squares and cut diagonally to get triangular pockets. Brush the pastry with butter and bake in the oven at 180 °C for 8-10 minutes or till you get golden crispy layers.
- Garnish with a generous dusting of icing sugar and chopped nuts.
5. Sabudana paneer momos
Recipe by Chef Neha Deepak Shah, Stahl Kitchens
Ingredients
- 1 cup Sabudana
- 1 cup water
- Paneer
- Crushed peanuts with green chillies
- Ginger
- Coriander
- Rock salt
- Black pepper
- 2 small tomatoes, diced
- 1 inch piece of ginger
- 1 green chilli
- 1 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder
- Some coriander stem
- Rock salt
- 1/2 cup roasted peanuts
- 1/4 cup grated fresh coconut
- Chilli oil
- Crushed peanuts
- Pomegranate arils
Method
To prepare the momo dough
- Soak 1 cup of sabudana in water until soft and translucent.
- Drain and mash the soaked sabudana well to form a sticky dough.
- Divide the dough into small, equal portions and roll them into smooth balls.
To prepare the filling
- In a bowl, grate fresh paneer.
- Add crushed peanuts mixed with green chillies, finely chopped ginger, chopped coriander, rock salt, and a pinch of black pepper.
- Mix everything thoroughly and shape the mixture into small round balls.
To assemble the momos
- Flatten each sabudana dough ball gently using your fingers or a rolling surface to form a small disc.
- Place a paneer filling ball in the center of each disc.
- Carefully seal and shape each into a momo (dumpling shape of your choice).
- Arrange the momos on a plate and place the plate inside a cooker.
- Instead of the cooker lid, cover with a glass lid and steam until the momos are cooked and slightly translucent.
To prepare the spicy peanut sauce
- Heat a little oil in a pan. Add diced tomatoes, chopped ginger, green chilli, Kashmiri red chilli powder, coriander stems, and rock salt.
- Cook the mixture until the tomatoes are soft and the spices are aromatic.
- Let it cool, then transfer to a blender.
- Add roasted peanuts and grated fresh coconut. Blend until smooth to form a creamy, spicy sauce.
For plating
- Spread the spicy peanut sauce on a serving plate as a base.
- Place the steamed sabudana paneer momos over the sauce.
- Garnish with a drizzle of chilli oil, a sprinkle of crushed peanuts, and a few pomegranate arils for a burst of freshness and colour.
6. Rasmalai appe cake
Recipe by Shilpa Kumar, In-house chef, Akshayakalpa Organic
Ingredients
- Medium rava/sooji - 100gms
- Sweet curd - 100gms
- Jaggery powder - 100gms
- Honey - 25gms
- High-protein milk - 200ml
- Chopped nuts of choice (cashews, almonds, pistachios)- 100 gms
- Custard powder - 1 tbsp
- Cardamom powder - 1/2 tsp
- Few saffron strands
- 1 tbsp ghee
Method
- Soak rawa in curd for 5-6 minutes with jaggery added.
- In a pot, boil milk. In a cup, mix custard powder with saffron strands in ½ cup of milk and keep it aside.
- Into the boiling milk, add the custard powder mix, reduce flame, keep stirring until the mixture thickens to a pouring consistency, add honey and switch off the flame and allow to cool. Add cardamom powder and nuts; keep it aside to cool.
- In an appe tawa, grease some ghee into all the compartments.
- Add ½ tsp of baking powder into the rava batter and pour into the heated appe tawa, filling each compartment.
- On a low flame, cook the appe until golden brown, flip to the other side and cook for 2 minutes on a low flame.
- Remove from the tawa and allow to cool.
- Arrange the cooked appam cakes on a plate and pour the custard milk mixture. Garnish with nuts and saffron strands and serve chilled or warm.
7. Volcano nacho bites
Recipe by Chef Sagar Merchant, Founder, Kaatil
Ingredients
- 2 bags of nacho chips
- Hot sauce, as per your tolerance and preference
- ½ cup chopped onions
- ½ cup chopped tomatoes
- ½ cup boiled corn kernels
- 1 cup grated mozzarella or processed cheese
- Sour cream for garnish
- Chilli oil (for drizzling)
Method
- Spread some nacho chips on a plate, and add a dollop of hot sauce for that extra kick of heat.
- Add your favourite toppings like onions, tomatoes, or corn.
- Grate some cheese over the nachos, and repeat for 2 more layers.
- Finally, finish it off with a spoonful of sour cream, and drizzle some flaky chilli oil for that rich spicy flavour, and your volcano nacho bites are ready to be popped.
8. Glazed smashed mini potatoes
Recipe by Chef Sagar Merchant, Founder, Kaatil
Ingredients
- Baby potatoes (small, uniform size)
- Chilli oil (for drizzling)
- 3–4 tablespoons Hot sauce
Method
- Boil baby potatoes until tender (till you can easily pierce them with a fork).
- Place the boiled potatoes on a plate or a baking tray and gently smash them with another plate or bowl till they are flattened.
- Drizzle some chilli oil over the potatoes and roast them in an oven or air fryer till crispy, about 15-20 minutes.
- Finally, toss the fluffy and crisp potatoes in hot sauce to give them a saucy glaze, and take the flavour to the next level.
9. Spinach and corn cheese crepes
Recipe by Chef Neha Deepak Shah, Stahl Kitchens
Ingredients
For the filling:
- 1 cup chopped spinach
- 1/2 cup boiled sweet corn
- 1/4 cup grated paneer
- 1/4 cup grated cheese
- 1 tbsp whole wheat flour
- 200 ml milk
- Salt, to taste
- Oregano, to taste
- Chilli flakes, to taste
For the crepe:
- Some blanched spinach
- 1 cup moong dal (Soaked for an hour)
- 3 tbsp oats
- Water, as required
- Salt, to taste
For the homemade cheese sauce:
- Milk
- Wheat flour
- Salt
- Cheese
For garnish -
- Oregano
- Chilli flakes
- Chopped parsley
Method
To prepare the crepe filling:
- Heat a few drops of oil in a non-stick pan.
- Add chopped spinach and boiled sweet corn, and sauté for a few minutes.
- Sprinkle in the wheat flour and sauté briefly to remove the raw taste.
- Gradually pour in the milk, stirring continuously until the mixture thickens into a creamy texture.
- Mix in grated paneer and cheese for added protein and richness.
- Add salt, oregano and chilli flakes as per your taste.
To prepare the crepes:
- In a blender, combine soaked moong dal, oats, blanched spinach, salt, and a little water. Blend into a smooth, pourable batter.
- Lightly grease a non-stick pan with a few drops of oil and heat on low flame.
- Pour a ladleful of batter and gently spread it into a thin crepe. Cook on low heat until the crepe is cooked through.
To prepare the white sauce:
- In a saucepan, whisk 1 tablespoon of wheat flour with ¾ cup of milk.
- Cook on low to medium heat, stirring continuously, until the mixture thickens.
- Add a pinch of salt and a small amount of cheese. Stir until the cheese melts and the sauce is smooth.
For the assembly:
- Place the crepe on a serving plate.
- Spoon the filling into the center of the crepe in a triangular shape.
- Fold the sides of the crepe over the filling to match the triangle shape.
- Carefully flip the crepe so the folded side is down.
- Generously pour the warm cheese sauce over the top.
- Garnish with a sprinkle of oregano, chilli flakes, and freshly chopped parsley.
10. Manchurian pancake
Recipe by Chef Neha Deepak Shah, Stahl Kitchens
Ingredients
Pancakes:
- 1 cup cabbage
- 1 cup carrot
- 1/4 cup capsicum
- 2 stalks of spring onion
- 1 tbsp coriander
- 1 tsp ginger
- 1 Green chilli
- Salt, pepper and chilli flakes
- 1/2 cup oat flour or all-purpose flour
- 1/4 corn flour
Manchurian sauce:
- 1 tsp Oil
- 4 to 5 cloves of Garlic
- 1 tsp Ginger
- 1 Green chilli
- 2 stalks of Spring onion
- 2 tbsp Light Soy Sauce
- 1 tsp Dark Soy Sauce
- 1 tbsp chilli garlic sauce
- 1 and 1/2 cup water
- 2 tsp Corn flour mixed with 1 tbsp water
- Salt and pepper
Method
To prepare the pancakes:
- In a large mixing bowl, combine finely chopped carrots, cabbage, capsicum, spring onion, coriander, ginger, and green chilli.
- Season with salt, pepper, and chilli flakes.
- Add oat flour (or all-purpose flour) and cornflour to the mixture to help bind it. Mix until everything comes together.
- Heat a non-stick pan and lightly grease it with a few drops of oil.
- Scoop the batter onto the pan, shaping it into either one large pancake or a few smaller ones.
- Cook on medium heat until golden brown and crisp on both sides. Flip gently to ensure even cooking.
To prepare the sauce:
- In a kadhai, heat a teaspoon of oil.
- Add finely chopped garlic, ginger, green chilli, and spring onion. Sauté for a minute until fragrant.
- Stir in the light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, and chilli garlic sauce. Mix well.
- Add 1½ cups of water and bring to a simmer.
- To thicken the sauce, add cornflour slurry (cornflour mixed with a little water) and stir continuously to avoid lumps.
- Cook on low heat until the sauce thickens to a glossy consistency. Finish with a handful of chopped spring onions.
For plating:
- Place the pancakes on a serving plate.
- Generously pour the hot Manchurian sauce over the pancakes.
- Garnish with finely chopped spring onions and a sprinkle of sesame seeds for added crunch and flavour.
11. Mini cheese rolls
Recipe by Chef Sagar Merchant, Founder, Kaatil
Ingredients
- Slices of bread (white)
- Hot ketchup for layering
- ½ cup grated mozzarella or processed cheese
- Chilli oil (preferably with flakes)
Method
- To make them, grab a slice of bread, trim off the edges, and flatten it out with a rolling pin.
- Spread a thin layer of hot ketchup, and then grate some mozzarella/processed cheese on top.
- Roll it up nice and tight.
- Brush over some chilli oil (extra flair if yours has flakes).
- Then pop them into the air fryer until they turn golden and crisp.
12. Baby corn elote
Recipe by Chef Vikas Seth, BLVD Club by Embassy
Ingredients
For the baby corn:
- Baby corn – 12 pcs (blanched and patted dry)
- Olive oil – 2 tbsp
- Smoked paprika – ½ tsp
- Salt – to taste
- Skewers – 12pcs
For the mayo mix:
- Mayonnaise – 4 tbsp
- Garlic (grated) – ½ tsp
- Lime juice – 1 tsp
- Roasted cumin powder – ½ tsp
For garnish:
- Grated parmesan – 3 tbsp
- Smoked paprika – ½ tsp
- Fresh coriander leaves – finely chopped
- Lime wedges – for serving
- Microgreens – few springs (optional)
- Edible flowers – few (optional)
Method
- Blanch baby corn in salted water for 3–4 minutes, then immediately shock in ice water. Pat dry thoroughly. Assemble it on wooden skewers for refined presentation.
- Toss baby corn with olive oil, smoked paprika, and salt. Char on an open flame or grill on a pan, until golden and slightly blistered.
- Whisk together mayo, garlic, lime juice, and roasted cumin, until smooth and tangy.
- Brush the hot baby corn generously with mayo mix. Sprinkle parmesan, followed by smoked paprika.
- Garnish with microgreens and edible flowers. Serve with lime wedges for that final zing
13. Diya-e-Moti
Recipe by Chef Amit Rohill, The Leela, Gandhinagar
Ingredients
For the delights:
- Cottage cheese (grated): 100 g
- Clove powder: 4 g
- Dried fenugreek leaves: 3 g
- Yellow chili powder: 2 g
- Almond flakes: 5 g
- Salt: to taste
- Paneer fillets: thin slices for rolling
- Whole cloves: for securing rolls
For the gravy:
- Oil: 5 g
- Ginger-garlic paste: 3 g
- Dried fenugreek leaves: 2 g
- Mild red chili powder: 5 g
- Tomato purée: 30 g
- White gravy (cashew or onion-based): 10 g
- Grated cheese: 5 g
- Fresh cream: 15 ml
- Clarified butter: 5 g
- Salt: to taste
Method
For the delights:
- In a bowl, combine grated cottage cheese, clove powder, fenugreek leaves, yellow chili powder, almond flakes, and salt.
- Spread the mixture over paneer fillets and roll them gently.
- Secure each roll with a clove to hold its shape.
- Optionally, sear the rolls lightly in clarified butter for a golden finish.
For the gravy:
- Heat oil and sauté ginger-garlic paste until aromatic.
- Add fenugreek leaves and chili powder; stir briefly.
- Mix in tomato puree and white gravy. Cook until the oil begins to separate.
- Stir in grated cheese, cream, and clarified butter. Season with salt.
- Simmer the gravy for 2–3 minutes until smooth and rich.
- Serve: Place the paneer rolls in a serving dish and pour the hot gravy over them. Garnish with a swirl of cream, extra cheese, and a sprinkle of fenugreek leaves. Serve hot with naan, paratha, or fragrant basmati rice.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.