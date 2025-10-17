Dhanteras 2025: Why should you light 13 diyas on Dhanteras? Know significance and where to place them for prosperity

Dhanteras 2025: Dhanteras, also called Dhantrayodashi or Dhanvantari Jayanti, is observed two days before Diwali, kicking off the festive season. This year, it falls on Saturday, October 18. Lighting clay diyas is a beloved Hindu custom, representing purity, positivity, and the dispelling of negative energies. Here’s a guide to understanding the significance of lighting 13 diyas on Dhanteras and the ideal spots to place each one. (Also read: Dhanteras 2025: Why you should buy broom on Dhanatrayodashi? Know significance, best time to buy and rituals to follow ) Dhanteras 2025: Guide to lighting 13 diyas on Dhanteras for prosperity and positive energy. (Pixabay)

Significance of lighting 13 diyas

In Hindu tradition, lighting 13 diyas on Dhanteras is believed to invite blessings of health, wealth, and prosperity while warding off negative energies. These diyas represent purity and kindness, and the number 13, regarded as auspicious in Indian culture, enhances the significance of this custom.

Where to place each diya

First Diya: Place near the dustbin facing south to ward off untimely death and ensure the family’s longevity and protection.

Second Diya: Light with ghee and place in front of the home mandir or another sacred spot on Diwali night to attract good fortune.

Third Diya: Position in front of Goddess Lakshmi to seek blessings for wealth, prosperity, and success.

Fourth Diya: Place near the holy basil plant (Tulsi) to bring peace and happiness to the household.

Fifth Diya: Light at the main entrance to keep evil spirits away and invite joy, love, and positivity.

Dhanteras, falling on October 18, involves lighting 13 diyas to invite health and wealth.(Pixabay)

Sixth Diya: Traditionally placed under a peepal tree and lit with mustard oil, it is considered highly auspicious for recovery from health or financial issues.

Seventh Diya: Place in a nearby temple or any temple of your choice.

Eighth Diya: Position near the trash area to ward off negative energy and malevolent forces.

Ninth Diya: Place outside the washroom to attract positive energy and prosperity.

Tenth Diya: Light on the rooftop to provide protection from negative energies.

Eleventh Diya: Place on a window to counter darkness and negativity.

Twelfth Diya: Position on the top floor to promote good health.

Thirteenth Diya: Place at the crossroads of your home to invite positive vibes and good fortune.

Safety tip: Always ensure diyas and candles are never left unattended to enjoy a safe and joyful celebration.