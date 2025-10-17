Dhanteras 2025: Why you should buy broom on Dhanatrayodashi? Know significance, best time to buy and rituals to follow
Dhanteras 2025: Dhanteras is not just about gold or silver. Buying a broom is a sacred tradition to welcome wealth, cleanse the home and honour Goddess Lakshmi.
Dhanteras 2025: Dhanatrayodashi, or Dhanteras, marks the beginning of the Diwali festival. Celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Ashwin or Kartika, the festival this year falls on Saturday, October 18.
Traditionally, this day is associated with purchasing new and valuable items, believed to invite good fortune and prosperity into one's home. Among the many customs observed, buying a broom on Dhanteras holds special significance, here's why it's considered an auspicious act. (Also read: Diwali 2025 calendar: When is Diwali? Check dates for Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Bhai Dooj and all 5 days of Deepawali )
Why you should buy broom on Dhanteras
While most people associate Dhanteras with buying gold, silver, or utensils, many forget the symbolic importance of a simple broom. In Hindu tradition, the broom (Jhadu) holds deep spiritual significance, it's believed to be linked with Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. According to Vastu Shastra, the broom represents the removal of poverty and negativity from the home, making way for abundance and good fortune.
Mythologically, it's said that when Goddess Lakshmi arrived in Vaikunth (Lord Vishnu's abode), she used a broom to purify the place. Since then, the broom has been regarded as a divine symbol, a tool not just for cleaning the floor, but also for sweeping away bad energies and ushering in prosperity.
What's the best time to buy broom
As per Vastu beliefs, Dhanteras is the most auspicious day to buy a broom. Bringing home a new broom on this day is said to attract wealth and blessings from Goddess Lakshmi. The tradition becomes even more special when Dhanteras coincides with a Friday or Tuesday, which are considered particularly lucky for prosperity-related rituals.
Rituals to follow after bringing a broom home
- Offer it to the deities: Before bringing it inside, dedicate your new broom to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber to invite wealth and positivity.
- Place it mindfully: Keep the broom in the north-west or west part of your home, as suggested by Vastu Shastra.
- Replace the old one: Never use a new broom without first discarding the old one, it's believed to block new energy.
- Dispose of it on the right day: Get rid of the old broom on Holika Dahan, Saturday, or after the main Diwali celebrations.
- Cleanse your home: Use the new broom after sprinkling Ganga water and burning camphor to cleanse your space of negativity.
- Perform Lakshmi Puja: Conduct the Lakshmi Puja during Pradosh Kaal (after sunset) and chant mantras of Lakshmi and Kuber for prosperity.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
