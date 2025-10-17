Dhanteras 2025: Why you should buy broom on Dhanatrayodashi? Know significance, best time to buy and rituals to follow

Dhanteras 2025: Dhanatrayodashi, or Dhanteras, marks the beginning of the Diwali festival. Celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Ashwin or Kartika, the festival this year falls on Saturday, October 18. On Dhanteras, buying a broom is considered highly auspicious, attracting blessings from Goddess Lakshmi.(Image created by Google Gemini)

Traditionally, this day is associated with purchasing new and valuable items, believed to invite good fortune and prosperity into one's home. Among the many customs observed, buying a broom on Dhanteras holds special significance, here's why it's considered an auspicious act.

Why you should buy broom on Dhanteras

While most people associate Dhanteras with buying gold, silver, or utensils, many forget the symbolic importance of a simple broom. In Hindu tradition, the broom (Jhadu) holds deep spiritual significance, it's believed to be linked with Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. According to Vastu Shastra, the broom represents the removal of poverty and negativity from the home, making way for abundance and good fortune.

Mythologically, it's said that when Goddess Lakshmi arrived in Vaikunth (Lord Vishnu's abode), she used a broom to purify the place. Since then, the broom has been regarded as a divine symbol, a tool not just for cleaning the floor, but also for sweeping away bad energies and ushering in prosperity.

It is believed that if you purchase brooms on Diwali, it is a start to a whole new year of a clean house and a clean life.(PTI)

What's the best time to buy broom

As per Vastu beliefs, Dhanteras is the most auspicious day to buy a broom. Bringing home a new broom on this day is said to attract wealth and blessings from Goddess Lakshmi. The tradition becomes even more special when Dhanteras coincides with a Friday or Tuesday, which are considered particularly lucky for prosperity-related rituals.

Rituals to follow after bringing a broom home