ENT surgeon shares 8 signs pollution is affecting your throat and chest: Scratchy throat to chest tightness
Doctor alerts that multiple areas of your body gets affected because of pollution. Find out which are the first signs you need to be aware of.
Pollution levels spike during the winter season, and while you may think it only affects the lungs, your throat and other parts of your body also show irritation. The air contains pollutants, smoke, dust and toxic fumes. They can affect your eyes, skin, and other body parts.
To understand the various ways pollution's impact can show up on your body, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Darshil Vaishnav, consultant laryngologist and ENT surgeon, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara, who revealed that polluted air can inflame your airway. He emphasised the need to spot these signs early so that timely medical attention can be given.
8 common symptoms of pollution affecting your throat and body
Polluted air irritates multiple areas of your body, from your throat to your chest. These early signals mean that your body is suffering internally because of pollution.
He outlined these symptoms that indiacte the toxic air is taking a toll on your body:
- Persistent dry or scratchy throat
Pollution strips moisture from the throat’s mucosal lining, causing a constant tickle, dryness, or the urge to clear your throat frequently.
- Soreness or burning sensation
Chemicals, smoke and fine particles inflame throat tissues, making swallowing painful, especially in the morning.
- Dry, irritating cough
Your body tries to expel pollutants through coughing. A pollution-triggered cough usually feels dry, repetitive and worse outdoors or during peak AQI hours.
- Hoarseness or voice changes
Inflammation of the vocal cords can lead to a raspy voice, reduced volume or difficulty speaking for long.
- Recurrent throat or upper respiratory infections
Prolonged exposure to polluted air weakens local immunity, making you more prone to viral and bacterial infections.
- Watery or itchy eyes
Air pollutants irritate the eye surface, causing redness, excessive tearing or itching, a common companion to throat irritation.
- Nasal congestion or runny nose
Pollutants inflame nasal pathways, triggering rhinitis-like symptoms that worsen breathing comfort.
- Breathing difficulty or chest tightness (especially in asthma and COPD patients)
Pollutants can trigger bronchospasm, making breathing feel heavy or constricted.
Red-flag symptoms
Dr Vaishnav suggested calling a doctor and visiting the ER immediately if you notice:
- Symptoms persist beyond 3–4 days despite home care
- Severe or increasing throat pain, especially with difficulty swallowing
- Productive cough with yellow or green phlegm (possible infection)
- High fever, chills or body aches
- Shortness of breath, wheezing or chest tightness, especially in people with asthma, COPD or heart disease
- Bluish lips, extreme fatigue or dizziness
- Persistent hoarseness or voice loss lasting more than a week
- Coughing up blood
- Any breathing difficulty in children, elderly adults or pregnant women
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
