Excessive hair shedding or premature greying? Physician Dr Kunal Sood warns the reason may be a nutrient deficiency

Finding more hair than usual on your hairbrush or spotting grey strands when you’re still young can be unsettling. While hair shedding is often linked to iron deficiency, there may be another nutrient deficiency hiding in plain sight. These changes can sometimes be the body’s way of signalling that something is off, especially when they appear alongside other symptoms.

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Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is highlighting how a specific nutrient deficiency may impact hair health. In an Instagram video shared on September 11, the physician explains, “If you're noticing grey hair or more shedding than expected, especially at a younger age, vitamin B12 is one nutrient that may be worth checking.”

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The role of vitamin B12

{{^usCountry}} Dr Sood highlights, “Vitamin B12 is important for making healthy red blood cells and supporting your nervous system.” According to Cleveland Clinic, the essential vitamin also plays a key role in helping the body make DNA. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Sood highlights, “Vitamin B12 is important for making healthy red blood cells and supporting your nervous system.” According to Cleveland Clinic, the essential vitamin also plays a key role in helping the body make DNA. {{/usCountry}}

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Since the body cannot produce vitamin B12 on its own, it must be obtained through diet or supplements. The vitamin is naturally found primarily in animal-based foods, including fish, meat, dairy products and eggs. It is also available through fortified foods, which have vitamins and minerals added to them, such as breakfast cereals, breads, plant-based milks and nutritional yeast.

Vitamin B12 and hair changes

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Vitamin B12 can support healthy hair by helping the body produce red blood cells, which transport oxygen and essential nutrients throughout the body, including to the hair follicles. When B12 levels are low, reduced red blood cell production may affect the oxygen and nutrient supply to the follicles, potentially contributing to poor hair health.

Dr Sood explains, “Low levels have been associated with premature greying and sometimes hair changes. But most grey hair is still driven by genetics and ageing. So, taking extra B12 isn't going to magically turn grey hair dark again if your levels are already normal.”

“A more useful clue”

According to the physician, spotting a vitamin B12 deficiency usually requires looking beyond changes in hair alone. Hair-related concerns may be linked to a deficiency when they occur alongside other tell-tale symptoms, particularly if a person’s diet is lacking in vitamin B12-rich foods.

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Dr Sood notes, “A more useful clue is when hair changes show up alongside things like unusual fatigue, weakness, or numbness and tingling in your hands or feet. B12 deficiency is more likely in people who eat little or no animal products, have certain digestive or absorption problems, or take medications like metformin or acid reducers long-term.”

“If several of those pieces fit, ask your doctor about checking your B12 rather than blindly supplementing. Correcting a deficiency matters for much more than your hair,” he concludes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.