HT exclusive: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor drinks neem water in copper glass, eats palak khichdi, plays drums to stay fit in 60s

He is the face that brought gourmet cooking into millions of Indian living rooms, a culinary icon who has spent decades surrounded by indulgent masterpieces, rich sauces, and decadent desserts. Yet, in his early 60s, chef Sanjeev Kapoor exudes a rare, calm energy and a level of physical fitness that rivals men half his age. Also read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's 5 high protein veg recipes for fitness enthusiasts: South Indian beetroot quinoa pachadi to salad

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor is rewriting the rules of fitness. From drumming away stress to calling out dangerous weight loss trends, read his exclusive health secrets. (Pic: Sanjeevkapoor.com)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, chef Kapoor opened up about the daily health rituals, unconventional fitness philosophies, and mental health tools that keep him active and grounded in his 60s. For chef Kapoor, who was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri Award in 2017 by the President of India, one of India’s highest civilian awards, staying healthy isn't about rigid deprivation; it’s an art form rooted in balance, home-cooked food, and a healthy dose of drumming.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor pictured taking a mindful tea break to reset. No rush, no agenda. (Instagram/ Sanjeev Kapoor)

The 'off-camera' diet: No-fuss home cooking

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} While fans are used to seeing him craft complex, luxury dishes on screen, chef Kapoor’s personal plate is surprisingly grounded. When asked about his typical off-camera daily eating habits, he laughed off the idea of a strict, complicated regimen. "I eat everything! I’m not a fussy eater," chef Kapoor shared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While fans are used to seeing him craft complex, luxury dishes on screen, chef Kapoor’s personal plate is surprisingly grounded. When asked about his typical off-camera daily eating habits, he laughed off the idea of a strict, complicated regimen. "I eat everything! I’m not a fussy eater," chef Kapoor shared. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "What I eat really depends on where I am. Typically, if I’m at home, then I eat home-cooked food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It could be rajma chawal made at home or a risotto; the focus is that it should be home-made," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "What I eat really depends on where I am. Typically, if I’m at home, then I eat home-cooked food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It could be rajma chawal made at home or a risotto; the focus is that it should be home-made," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Surrounded by culinary temptations daily, he acknowledged that the occupational hazard of constant grazing is tough to beat. When asked how he balances tasting food all day with maintaining his physique, he quipped honestly, "I wish I could!" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Surrounded by culinary temptations daily, he acknowledged that the occupational hazard of constant grazing is tough to beat. When asked how he balances tasting food all day with maintaining his physique, he quipped honestly, "I wish I could!" {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Instead of fighting cravings or cutting out food groups, chef Kapoor's strategy relies entirely on mindfulness. "I’m mindful about the portions I eat," he explained, adding, "It’s all about balance, awareness, and moderation rather than strict denial."

When the high-pressure culinary world leaves him emotionally or physically drained, chef Kapoor bypasses restaurant menus entirely for a simple, vibrant family staple. "Khichdi, especially a bright green palak khichdi, is our family favourite and something I make very often. It’s simple, comforting and always hits the spot," he said.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor is all about hitting the pause button on a hectic schedule to practice yoga, breathe, and find his balance. (Instagram/ Sanjeev Kapoor)

Fitness beyond the gym

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The professional kitchen is a notoriously high-stress, physically demanding environment requiring hours on one's feet. However, don't expect to find chef Kapoor following a monotonous gym routine. "I get bored very easily, so my approach to fitness is a mix of different things rather than one fixed routine," he revealed, adding, "It’s a combination of walking and completing my daily steps, simple cardio, yoga from time to time, and taking the stairs whenever possible."

After an exhausting day under studio lights and over hot stoves, he skips complex hydrotherapy or stretching protocols for the ultimate biohack: “A good night’s sleep is the best recovery for me!”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor likes spending time with loved ones and enjoying a peaceful walk together, which is what true work-life balance looks like. (Instagram/ Sanjeev Kapoor)

Protecting his peace: drums over burnout

In an industry infamous for high burnout rates, chef Kapoor’s trademark calm demeanour is a shield he has consciously built over his decades in the public eye. His secret to unplugging involves trading his chef's knife for drumsticks: "Over the years, I’ve understood the value of work-life balance."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chef Kapoor added, "Music is also something I deeply enjoy. I have a complete music setup in my office, and whenever I get the time, I unwind by playing the drums." This ability to detach also dictates how he handles the inevitable mistakes that happen in the kitchen and the intense scrutiny that comes with being a household name across India. "The road to success goes through many obstacles," he reflected, adding, "I treat it as a learning curve and do not let it bother me."

Now in his 60s, chef Kapoor noted that his priorities have naturally shifted from the relentless hustle of his 30s toward longevity and self-care. "I now try and take more time out for myself and focus on my health and wellbeing," he shared. When asked to name the three staple ingredients he insists on for his personal health, his answer bridges the physical and the emotional: “Love, fresh air and fresh ingredients.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor believes in taking a moment to unplug. (Instagram/ Sanjeev Kapoor)

His top picks: neem water to napping

To wrap up, we put the culinary maestro through a quick-fire round on his personal health preferences, uncovering a traditional morning routine and an unapologetic love for rest.

⦿ The ultimate morning drink

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Forget bulletproof coffee or trendy teas, chef Kapoor starts his day with a traditional Indian remedy: "Neem aur bael ke patte ka pani (Neem and bael leaf water) soaked overnight in a copper glass."

⦿ His sleep philosophy

He rejects the debate between being an early bird or a night owl: "Sleep whenever you get the time! My favourite hobby is sleeping!"

⦿ The best mental health tool

When forced to choose between a journal, a long walk, or a chopping board, chef Kapoor takes a holistic route: "A little of everything."

⦿ The health trend he hates

Chef Kapoor doesn't mince words when it comes to dangerous shortcuts flooding the wellness industry, calling out the 'indiscriminate use of medication for quick weight loss' as the one health myth he wishes people would stop following immediately.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON