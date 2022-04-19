Expert on surprising reasons behind weight gain

Overeating and eating wrong kinds of food or consuming lots of sugary treats without doing enough physical activity are common causes of weight gain. However, there may be some unexpected reasons of your expanding waistline that you might not have taken into account. Hormones, medication, stress and other factors can make you pile on kilos too. (Also read: Why you gain weight in winters and how to prevent it)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From not getting enough sleep during night, stress, to a medical issue, here are some surprising reasons of your sudden weight gain, explained by Dr Swathi Reddy (PT), Consultant Physiotherapist and certified diet counsellor and MIAP, Motherhood Hospitals, Bengaluru.

You aren't getting enough rest

Sleep is necessary for general health and happiness. Good sleep increases the releases of good hormones in your body which relieves stress and improves gut health. Inadequate sleep can lead to weight gain as it disturbs your biological cycle. As a result, getting more sleep may help you lose weight. As a result, getting more sleep may help you lose weight.

Solution

If you have trouble sleeping, consider minimising screen time before bed, lowering your coffee intake, and going to bed at the same time every night and being active throughout the day there by making your body tired enough to have a good sleep.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You aren't getting enough whole foods in your diet

If you eat processed foods on a daily basis, switching to a diet rich in whole foods is a simple and efficient method to lose weight and improve many other areas of your health.

Solution

Begin by gradually increasing the amount of nutrient-dense whole foods in your meals and snacks, such as vegetables, fruits, beans, eggs, nuts, and seeds, says Dr Reddy.

You are stressed

Chronic stress is a prevalent issue that can have a negative impact on your weight. Cortisol, a stress hormone, has been found to boost appetite and your desire for highly delicious, calorie-dense meals, which can lead to weight gain.

Solution

Try relaxation techniques like yoga, meditation, or pranayama to beat the stress after a hectic day at work. Talk to a friend or therapist if you feel your stress levels are unmanageable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You have an undiagnosed medical issue

Hypothyroidism, depression, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), stressful eating, and binge eating disorder are among the health issues that can lead weight gain. Recurrent periods of excessive overeating are a symptom of BED, which can lead to a variety of health problems, including weight gain.

Solution

Consult an expert and start medication to manage your medical condition.