Experts reveal how time-tested haircare secrets like champi, combined with these ingredients are a goldmine for hair

Traditional habits like oiling, regular trims, avoiding wet-hair combing, and gentle handling remain relevant, reinforcing prevention over correction. "We need to always remember that the healthier your hair is, the fewer styling and damage-control products it requires", says the doctor. So, listen to your mothers when they hound you to focus on building inner strength, rather than on outward appearances.

This is the most important lesson and the foundation of everything your hair represents, so we must do everything we can to keep our hair strong and healthy. "Eating nutritious food, drinking enough water, and getting regular trims to avoid excessive heat, whether from hot water or styling irons, are as essential as the ingredients or products we apply to our hair", says the dermatologist.

Most of us can rattle out the rules of haircare without blinking. "Avoid combing wet hair, braid your hair before bed, oil-champi once a week, and use kitchen ingredients to nourish and pamper your hair", dermatologist and cosmetologist Dr Ashini Bhatt tells Health Shots. However, youngsters are reinventing this age-old knowledge by using modern, science-backed products that extend the haircare wisdom passed down by their ancestors.

Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times.

For generations of Indian women, hair has carried deep personal significance, reflecting delicate femininity and beauty, a bold identity, and self-expression. These women have carried forward the love and legacy of their wisdom through haircare habits learned, inculcated and then reinvented by every new generation. The basic rules have remained in place: patience, little daily rituals and consistent routines to nourish and maintain the mane.

The importance of oiling Among the most memorable rituals that Indian mothers and their children share is the classic Sunday champi! For many Indian households, oiling is not just a scalp-care ritual, it is an emotional bonding experience. "It is that precious time of being pampered by your mother’s touch and of catching up on gossip, with a warm olive/argan oil massage that stimulates your soul and scalp, improves circulation, and reduces dryness", explains Bhatt.

Benefits of massage your scalp every day While it may feel nostalgic, there is real science behind this ritual too. Gentle scalp massages help boost circulation around the roots, and oiling nourishes and soothes dry or flaky scalps by reducing moisture loss and preventing over-dryness. "Modern Hair Science also reminds us that not every scalp concern is the same, oiling can help with dryness-related flaking, and dandruff caused by fungal overgrowth may require targeted anti-dandruff care instead", hair expert Ritu Vijayvergiya tells Health Shots.

How to get silky hair with natural ingredients? These rituals are great to follow, as they are backed by science, and many of the ingredients are known for their nourishing and strengthening properties.

"Natural ingredients like curd, rice water, amla, methi, honey, banana, and hibiscus have long been a part of the haircare legacy passed down to nourish the scalp and strengthen the strands", says the hair expert. While they work beautifully for some, they can also be messy and time-consuming. They may not suit every hair type, but they create a unique space where traditional wisdom meets modern science.

Today, this traditional wisdom is being reinvented through science-backed formulations that combine traditional ingredients with advanced actives like argan oil, proteins, ceramides, and scalp-balancing ingredients, making haircare more effective, targeted, and convenient for modern lifestyles.

"Modern haircare has also helped us better identify core hair issues. For example, today we know that if you have dry scalp flakes, you need to focus more on hydration and oiling. Still, if you have dandruff, it is a fungal issue that will be made worse by oiling," shares the hair expert.

What are good habits for hair growth? Beautiful hair is never about quick fixes but about practising small, mindful daily habits. Trends evolve, products are innovated, and rituals are reinvented. Still, the one rule that will never change is that there are no shortcuts to achieving that lustrous, healthy mane of hair, no matter which era you live in.