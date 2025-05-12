Facing hair loss due to PCOS? Dietician shares diet, hair care tips to manage hair fall

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is caused by cyst formation in the ovaries, that can lead to acne, obesity, menstrual irregularity and mood swings. Hair loss is one of the effects of PCOS. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dietitian Vidhi Chawla, founder of Fisico Diet and Aesthetic Clinic said, “Hair loss, often resembling male-pattern baldness, is a distressing symptom for many. This hair loss, driven by hormonal imbalances, particularly elevated androgens, can be addressed through natural approaches, focusing on internal and external factors.” Also read | PCOS and hair loss: Root causes that we should be aware of; dietitian explains Dietary changes can manage PCOS-induced hair loss.(Photo by RODNAE Productions on Pexels)

Dietary tips to manage hair loss:

The dietician further recommended these dietary changes to manage PCOS-induced hair loss:

Low-Glycemic Index (GI) diet: Prioritise foods with a low GI, such as whole grains, legumes, and non-starchy vegetables. This helps regulate insulin levels, which can influence androgen production.

Anti-inflammatory foods: Incorporate foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids (fatty fish, flaxseeds), antioxidants (berries, leafy greens), and anti-inflammatory spices (turmeric, ginger).

Protein power: Ensure adequate protein intake to support hair growth. Lean protein sources like chicken, fish, and beans are essential.

Limit processed foods: Minimise processed foods, sugary drinks, and refined carbohydrates, which can exacerbate insulin resistance and inflammation.

Herbal and supplement support:

Certain herbs and supplements may help regulate hormones and promote hair growth.

Saw palmetto: This herb may help block the conversion of testosterone to dihydrotestosterone (DHT); a hormone linked to hair loss.

Inositol: This supplement can improve insulin sensitivity and regulate hormone levels.

Spearmint tea: Spearmint tea may help reduce androgen levels.

Biotin: While its effectiveness varies, biotin, a B vitamin, is often recommended for hair health. It is very important to consult with a medical professional before taking biotin, as it can affect lab results.

Vitamin D: Since many with PCOS are vitamin D deficient, supplementation might prove helpful.

Know tips to manage hair loss.(Pixabay)

Scalp care and stress management:

Scalp massages: Regular scalp massages can improve blood circulation to the hair follicles, potentially stimulating hair growth.

Gentle hair care: Avoid harsh chemicals, excessive heat styling, and tight hairstyles that can damage hair. Also read | Fitness experts reveal effects of PCOS on skin, hair health

Stress reduction techniques: Practice stress-reducing activities like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises. Stress can exacerbate hormonal imbalances and hair loss.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.