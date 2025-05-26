Fart walk is more than just an internet meme: Doctor shares 2 benefits of post-meal strolls

The urge to hit the sack after a meal is unreal. The sluggish haze post-meal, along with the abdominal tightness from bloating, is very common. But powering through the tiring bloating with a short walk can do wonders for your gut. Even the internet has acknowledged this in its own humorous way. Based on the benefits, internet has cheekily coined the quick post-meal stroll as ‘fart walk.’ Short walk after meals has numerous benefits.(Shutterstock)

Dr Kunal Sood, an expert in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine who regularly shares health tips on Instagram, on 25 May highlighted the effective benefits of a simple post-meal walk.

In the video he reacted to a POV video clip of people going out for a ‘fart walk.' Dr Sood further broke down the real health benefits behind the simple stroll.

Eases digestive gas

Fart walk isn't just a quirky name. Behind this hilariously labelled internet meme which might set off a few laughs, fart walk is a genuine practice that is actually rooted in true digestive benefits.

Dr Sood explained, “The fart walk is the internet's new name for something with a lot more science behind it. A short walk after a meal, just 10 to 15 minutes, can help you move gas through the digestive system, reducing bloating and preventing constipation. It works by stimulating peristalsis, which is the natural movement of the intestines that pushes food and gas along.”

Manages blood sugar levels

The perks of the fart walk go beyond just its namesake, easing built-up gas. A 10 to 15-minute walk might seem trivial because of its short duration, but it can also help manage blood sugar levels effectively.

Dr Sood further elaborated on how walking manages blood sugar. He said, “But that's not all post-meal walks also improve blood sugar control, especially for people with insulin resistance or type 2 diabetes. That's because muscle contractions during walking help your cells absorb glucose without needing extra insulin. Some studies even show better weight management and lower blood pressure with regular post meal walks so whether it is to ease digestion or manage blood sugar, a 'fart walk' is a simple low effort habit with real health benefits.”

The fart walk benefits you both in the short term, by helping release built-up gas and easing bloating, and in the long term by managing blood sugar for better health.

Next time, after your heavy dinner, resist the urge to flop down and roll over to bed. Go for a ‘fart walk.' It's simple and low effort that helps you with bloating and manages overall health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.