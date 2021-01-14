IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Fast food restaurant proximity likely doesn't affect children's weight: Study
A new paper in Q Open finds that the availability of fast-food restaurants on the route between children's houses and their schools does not affect children's weight.(ANI)
A new paper in Q Open finds that the availability of fast-food restaurants on the route between children's houses and their schools does not affect children's weight.(ANI)
health

Fast food restaurant proximity likely doesn't affect children's weight: Study

A new paper in Q Open finds that the availability of fast-food restaurants on the route between children's houses and their schools does not affect children's weight.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:48 PM IST

A new paper in Q Open finds that the availability of fast-food restaurants on the route between children's houses and their schools does not affect children's weight.

Reducing the rate of childhood obesity is a top public health priority in the United States where obesity rates are 18.4% for those ages 6-11 and 20.6% for those ages 12-19. Childhood obesity is a documented risk-factor for negative physical and mental health outcomes. Obese children are also more likely to become obese adults and suffer associated health problems.

Researchers have proposed that the accessibility of affordable healthy food options may be an important determinant of childhood weight. Many public health figures are concerned about the role of fast-food restaurants on food consumption and resulting in obesity in children.

Local governments in the United States have the power to influence children's food options through the zoning process. Several cities, including Austin, Texas, and New York, have considered banning fast-food restaurants near schools.

This article investigates the effect of fast-food availability on childhood weight outcomes by gender, race, and location.

The researchers used a novel identification strategy based on changes in fast food exposure along the route between home and school that occur as students progress through the public school system and transition to different types of schools, e.g., from elementary schools to intermediate schools or from intermediate schools to high schools.

Researchers here used Arkansas student Body Mass Index, collected from 2004 to 2010, and matched it to home and school address through annual school registration records. Home address was used to geocode the location of student residences.

The researchers identified fast-food restaurants on the route between children's houses and their schools. Fast food restaurants included the major hamburger chains and drive-in restaurants (e.g. McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's), dairy stores with large fast-food menus (e.g., Dairy Queen), take-out pizza establishments, quick-service taco places (e.g., Taco Bell). Sandwich delicatessens (e.g., Subway, Quiznos), and fried chicken restaurants (e.g., KFC, Chick-Fil-A). The researchers excluded speciality stores such as ice-cream parlours not selling other fast foods (e.g., Baskin-Robbins), coffee shops (e.g. Starbucks), and doughnut shops (e.g. Krispy Kream).

Using a radius of a one-half mile to define exposure near home and school, the mean total exposure level is 3.34 restaurants. The majority of children in the sample had zero exposure within 0.5 miles of home (69.6%). In contrast, 45.2% of children have at least one fast-food restaurant located within 0.5 miles of their school.

Researchers then measured changes in fast-food exposure as students changed schools as a result of a natural progression through the school system over time, for example, the change from elementary school to junior high school, and thus had different exposure to fast-food restaurants. The researchers found that changes in exposure have no effect on BMI z- score.

For example, increasing fast-food exposure by three restaurants moving from 4th to 10th grade increased the mean change in BMI by .003, less than one per cent (0.7%) of the standard deviation.

Ultimately the researchers found no meaningful association between fast-food exposure along the route to school and BMI. This conclusion holds across different ages of children and for subsamples by gender, race, and ethnicity. The researchers also found no differences by income as measured by whether the child qualifies for free or reduced-price school lunches or between urban and rural children.

These findings suggest that simple exposure to fast-food establishments in the commercial food environment was not a primary driver of excess childhood weight gain among children. While it is possible that fast-food restaurants matter but their effects on BMI are longer-term, the researchers found no evidence that longer exposures as in the 4th to 8th-grade transition differ meaningfully from the 4th to 6th or 6th to 8th-grade transitions.

"Policies that place restrictions on actions of individuals and businesses are costly," said the paper's author, Michael R. Thomsen. We see this with the response to Covid-19. Even when imposed with the most well-intentioned of objectives, people resist attempts to constrain their will. "

"If governments are going to pursue a strategy that requires the investment of time and monetary resources to get a policy passed and enforced, it must be for tangible good, not simply a feeling of having done something. Although there is a strong correlation between the availability of fast-food and obesity, the evidence for a causal relationship remains weak. With limited political capital, policy fights over limiting access to fast-food may not be worth the public health returns."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fast food health and children
app
Close
e-paper
A new paper in Q Open finds that the availability of fast-food restaurants on the route between children's houses and their schools does not affect children's weight.(ANI)
A new paper in Q Open finds that the availability of fast-food restaurants on the route between children's houses and their schools does not affect children's weight.(ANI)
health

Fast food restaurant proximity likely doesn't affect children's weight: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:48 PM IST
A new paper in Q Open finds that the availability of fast-food restaurants on the route between children's houses and their schools does not affect children's weight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As soon as bird flu cases were reported in the city, ducks at Sanjay Lake Park and other parks were inspected/culled by health workers. (Photo: ANI)
As soon as bird flu cases were reported in the city, ducks at Sanjay Lake Park and other parks were inspected/culled by health workers. (Photo: ANI)
health

Bird flu scare and non veg cravings? Wary Delhiites look for safe food options

By Mallika Bhagat
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:36 PM IST
Amid Covid-19 and now Bird Flu scare, Delhiites are turning to vegetarian options to fulfil their protein requirements while ensuring they stay safe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Esha Gupta does extremely difficult asana with utmost ease(Instagram/egupta)
Esha Gupta does extremely difficult asana with utmost ease(Instagram/egupta)
health

Esha Gupta does extremely difficult asana with utmost ease, we are speechless

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:58 PM IST
  • In her latest fitness post, Esha Gupta can be seen doing an extremely tough variation of Baddha Konasana. The actor always manages to leave us speechless with her Yoga posts and this one is no different.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Decades of research show that depression, stress, loneliness, and poor health behaviors can weaken the body's immune system and lower the effectiveness of certain vaccines.(Unsplash)
Decades of research show that depression, stress, loneliness, and poor health behaviors can weaken the body's immune system and lower the effectiveness of certain vaccines.(Unsplash)
health

Study: Depression, stress could dampen efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:38 PM IST
Decades of research show that depression, stress, loneliness, and poor health behaviors can weaken the body's immune system and lower the effectiveness of certain vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers said the worms, either eaten whole or in powdered form, are a protein-rich snack or ingredient for other foods.(Unsplash)
Researchers said the worms, either eaten whole or in powdered form, are a protein-rich snack or ingredient for other foods.(Unsplash)
health

Cafe, croissant, worms? EU agency says worms safe to eat

AP, Rome
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:31 PM IST
The vaunted Mediterranean diet and French gastronomy are getting some competition: The European Union's food safety agency says worms are safe to eat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
REM sleep correlates when we dream. Our eyes move back and forth, but our bodies remain still. This near-paralysis of muscles while dreaming is called REM-atonia and is lacking in people with REM sleep behaviour disorder.(Unsplash)
REM sleep correlates when we dream. Our eyes move back and forth, but our bodies remain still. This near-paralysis of muscles while dreaming is called REM-atonia and is lacking in people with REM sleep behaviour disorder.(Unsplash)
health

Researchers find how the brain paralyses you while you sleep

ANI, Tsukuba [japan]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Researchers at the University of Tsukuba have found neurons in the brain that link, narcolepsy, cataplexy, and rapid eye movement (REM) sleep behaviour disorder disorders and could provide a target for treatments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Since the pandemic’s descent, they have generally been viewed as among those at higher risk — older Americans, some of them medically vulnerable, figuring out how to navigate life in a Covid-saturated, increasingly isolated world.(Unsplash)
Since the pandemic’s descent, they have generally been viewed as among those at higher risk — older Americans, some of them medically vulnerable, figuring out how to navigate life in a Covid-saturated, increasingly isolated world.(Unsplash)
health

Study: In pandemic era, older adults isolated but resilient

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:22 PM IST
When it comes to mental and emotional health, older adults in the United States are showing resilience and persevering despite struggles with loneliness and isolation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nurses work with patients inside the Intensive Care Unit at St George's Hospital in London, (AP)
Nurses work with patients inside the Intensive Care Unit at St George's Hospital in London, (AP)
health

Coronavirus: Critical care staff suffer trauma, severe anxiety due to Covid-19

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Nearly half of staff working in intensive care units (ICU) in England in the COVID-19 pandemic have severe anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress disorder, with some reporting feeling they'd be better off dead, according to a study published on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a large population-based family study, family history of kidney disease was strongly associated with increased risk of chronic kidney disease.(ANI)
In a large population-based family study, family history of kidney disease was strongly associated with increased risk of chronic kidney disease.(ANI)
health

First-degree relative with kidney disease increases risk by three-fold

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:22 PM IST
In a large population-based family study, family history of kidney disease was strongly associated with increased risk of chronic kidney disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A detailed description of how ovarian cancer cells adapt to survive and proliferate in the peritoneal cavity has been published in Frontiers in Oncology.(ANI)
A detailed description of how ovarian cancer cells adapt to survive and proliferate in the peritoneal cavity has been published in Frontiers in Oncology.(ANI)
health

Ovarian cancer cells adapt to their surroundings to aid tumor growth: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:23 PM IST
A detailed description of how ovarian cancer cells adapt to survive and proliferate in the peritoneal cavity has been published in Frontiers in Oncology.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A University of Missouri researcher might have found a new way to help the body's immune system get past that deception and destroy cancer.(ANI)
A University of Missouri researcher might have found a new way to help the body's immune system get past that deception and destroy cancer.(ANI)
health

Killing cancer by unleashing the body's own immune system

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 03:59 PM IST
A University of Missouri researcher might have found a new way to help the body's immune system get past that deception and destroy cancer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Loved Janhvi Kapoor’s belly dance? These 5 health benefits will make you try it(Instagram/janhvikapoor)
Loved Janhvi Kapoor’s belly dance? These 5 health benefits will make you try it(Instagram/janhvikapoor)
health

Loved Janhvi Kapoor’s belly dance? These 5 health benefits will make you try it

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:53 PM IST
  • As Janhvi Kapoor's belly dancing video creates a riot, we bring to you 5 health benefits of the complex torso movements that will surely encourage you to opt for it even if you detest gyms and running exercises
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Walks in the park may help alleviate work-related stress, improve mental health

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:36 PM IST
A new study has revealed that working people who regularly take walks in forests or greenspaces may have higher stress-coping abilities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how metabolism plays a role in recurrent major depression

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:24 PM IST
A new study has found that certain metabolites may be predictive indicators for persons at risk for recurrent major depressive disorder.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

No limit: Heart health study finds the more exercise the better

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:21 PM IST
When it comes to matters of heart health, no amount of exercise is too much.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP