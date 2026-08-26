Fatty liver is not just about liver health: Doctor explains how it can affect fertility

Fatty liver is a common lifestyle disease. It is not seen merely in the forties, but among the youth too, as early as the twenties and thirties. The common understanding is that when the liver gets affected, the damage extends to the organ's main functions, like regulating metabolism, detoxification, and so on. But the physiological system is extensively interconnected, so fatty liver can influence other systems as well. It can also affect your reproductive health.

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Dr Manjunath CS, fertility specialist at Birla Fertility and IVF, Bangalore, weighed in, revealing how people in their twenties, thirties, even those who don't drink, are getting fatty liver. She cautioned that they are being diagnosed with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD.

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What could be the reasons behind fat buildup in the liver? Dr Manjunath said, “Fat builds up in the liver for fairly ordinary reasons: extra weight, refined carbs, and not moving much through the day."

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{{^usCountry}} One of the alarming trends of fatty liver is that initially there are no obvious symptoms. The doctor noted that since there are no obvious symptoms, investigation is done via a scan or blood test. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the alarming trends of fatty liver is that initially there are no obvious symptoms. The doctor noted that since there are no obvious symptoms, investigation is done via a scan or blood test. {{/usCountry}}

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Where's the fertility connection?

When the liver fails to regulate insulin, one is at risk of insulin resistance and subsequently PCOS, which heightens chances of infertility.

The doctor decoded the connection between liver health and reproductive health in both men and women. It largely boils down to insulin management, as the liver plays an important role in regulating blood sugar and maintaining metabolic balance. PCOS is common among women and is often linked with insulin resistance, which may also increase the likelihood of fatty liver.

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The fertility expert elaborated on the connection, “The liver manages estrogen and insulin in the background. Once fat builds up there, the body stops responding to insulin as well as it should, so the pancreas pushes out more of it. That extra insulin can throw off reproductive hormones too. This shows up fairly often in women with PMOS (formerly PCOS), where it appears as irregular ovulation and delayed conception. In men, the same resistance can lower testosterone and affect sperm count and motility.”

What are the warning signs?

Here are some signs the experts shared which warrants medical attention:

Cycles that have become irregular or unpredictable Dragging fatigue, or heaviness under the right ribs Weight settling mainly around the abdomen Diabetes or fatty liver running in the family Trouble conceiving with no clear reason on either side

What can help you?

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As per the specialist, improving fatty liver and insulin resistance may aid in improving reproductive health too. Here are some measures Dr Manjunath shared:

Aim for sustainable weight loss: Losing around 7 to 10 per cent of body weight may reduce liver fat and improve insulin sensitivity. Walk regularly: Stay active to support liver health and regulate metabolism. Cut back on sugary drinks: Avoid added sugar, especially sweetened beverages.

The expert also noted that when you are undergoing fertility treatment, a fatty liver diagnosis need not be treated separately, as they are interconnected. In general, if you improve liver health and insulin sensitivity, your menstrual health also gets better. For men, they see healthier sperm parameters.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.