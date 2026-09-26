Feeling sleepy right after a meal? AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 10 signs the body needs more fibre

Dietary fibre is a type of carbohydrate that is found in plant-based foods that the human gut cannot digest or absorb. Yet, it remains one of the most important micronutrients that the body needs daily to improve satiety, promote gut health, and ensure healthy bowel movement, among other things.

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As per the Healthline website, most adults should aim for 14g of fibre for every 1,000 calories they consume. This comes to around 38g for men and 25g for women. However, the daily fibre requirements are not often met.

Taking to Instagram on September 25, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared 10 signs that suggest an individual is lacking fibre in their diet. They are presented as follows.

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1. You’re hungry again soon after eating.

{{^usCountry}} Fibre is known to improve satiety by slowing down digestion. This helps us stay full for longer. If one feels hungry soon after eating a meal, it is likely that it did not contain enough fibre. 2. Your blood sugar spikes after meals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fibre is known to improve satiety by slowing down digestion. This helps us stay full for longer. If one feels hungry soon after eating a meal, it is likely that it did not contain enough fibre. 2. Your blood sugar spikes after meals. {{/usCountry}}

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There are two main types of dietary fibre: soluble and insoluble. The soluble fibre can slow carbohydrate absorption and help blunt post-meal glucose spikes, pointed out Dr Sethi.

3. Your LDL cholesterol is creeping up.

LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol is known as "bad" cholesterol because it can deposit in the arteries and form plaques, restricting the flow of blood. In the words of Dr Sethi, “Certain soluble fibres can help lower LDL cholesterol.”

4. Your stools are small and hard.

Fibre helps in healthy bowel movement. It can add bulk and retain water, making stools easier to pass, explained Dr Sethi.

5. Your stools are loose, not hard.

As the gastroenterologist stated, “Fibre isn’t just for constipation. Soluble, gel-forming fibre can absorb water and help firm loose stools.”

6. You crash after a carb-heavy meal.

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Getting tired immediately after a meal suggests a sugar crash, which can be the result of not having enough fibre in a meal. “Adding fibre can slow glucose absorption and may help reduce sharp post-meal blood sugar swings,” stated Dr Sethi.

7. You’re straining on the toilet.

“This is a classic sign of constipation,” noted Dr Sethi, adding, “Fibre, especially psyllium, can help.”

8. You’re not pooping regularly.

Fibre is especially helpful in regularising bowel movement. As Dr Sethi noted, “Increasing fibre can improve bowel movement frequency in people with constipation.”

9. You never feel completely ‘empty’ after a bowel movement.

Dr Sethi highlighted that Incomplete evacuation of the bowel can occur with constipation, and the right type and amount of fibre may help improve stool consistency and regularity.

10. You’re relying on laxatives just to stay regular.

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Bowel movement is supposed to happen regularly without the need for medications. As per Dr Sethi, “Constipation has many causes, but inadequate fibre intake is one important possibility.”

The gastroenterologist added: “More fibre isn’t always better overnight. Increase it gradually and drink enough fluids to give your gut time to adjust.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Saurabh Sethi is a California-based gastroenterologist with training from AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford and more than two decades of clinical experience. He became a social media content creator sharing insight on his area of expertise during the Covid-19 pandemic.