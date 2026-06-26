Feeling tired or losing weight unexpectedly? Oncologist reveals cancer symptoms often mistaken for common health issues
From fatigue to unexplained bleeding, here are some of the cancer warning signs that are often mistaken for routine illness.
We often think of cancer symptoms as sudden and dramatic, like severe pain or a visible lump. But the reality is that many cancers start silently. They often mimic everyday illnesses, which can lead to delayed diagnoses. While there is no need to panic over every ache, you should never ignore persistent or unexplained bodily changes. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sameer Khatri, principal director, medical oncology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, shared cancer symptoms that people often dismiss as stress, ageing or minor infections.
Also read | Soha Ali Khan has this gut-healing lemon drink first thing in the morning, calls it 'gentle game-changer': Full recipe
A cough that won't quit
Dr Sameer highlighted that a lingering cough is usually just a viral infection, allergies, or pollution. However, if it lasts longer than three weeks, brings up blood, or causes breathlessness, it could signal lung or voice box cancer. This is especially true for smokers. Unexplained, persistent hoarseness also needs a doctor's check.
Stubborn heartburn or swallowing issues
“Occasional acidity is normal, but persistent indigestion or the feeling of food getting stuck isn't. These can be early warnings for stomach or food pipe cancers,” said Dr Sameer. If routine medications aren't working, it is time to ask a doctor about further investigations like an endoscopy.
Weight loss without trying{{/usCountry}}
Weight loss without trying{{/usCountry}}
Losing weight without hitting the gym or dieting might feel like a welcome surprise, but it can actually be a red flag. An unexplained drop of 5% to 10% of body weight over a few months deserves medical attention. This can be a sign of underlying malignancies like cancers of the blood, lung, pancreas, or stomach.
Ongoing tummy troubles{{/usCountry}}
Losing weight without hitting the gym or dieting might feel like a welcome surprise, but it can actually be a red flag. An unexplained drop of 5% to 10% of body weight over a few months deserves medical attention. This can be a sign of underlying malignancies like cancers of the blood, lung, pancreas, or stomach.
Ongoing tummy troubles{{/usCountry}}
According to Dr Sameer, we often blame bloating, diarrhea, abdominal discomfort, or constipation on stress or a bad meal. But if bowel habits change persistently, take notice. Look out for blood in stool, a feeling of incomplete emptying, or unexplained anemia, as these can point to colorectal cancer. Catching this early can lead to a highly curable outcome.
Exhaustion that sleep can't fix
Modern life is tiring, making it easy to brush off fatigue. Yet, if one feels a profound, daily exhaustion that interferes with life and doesn't improve with rest, talk to a doctor. If there is anemia , recurrent infections, or weight loss, it could be an early sign of lymphoma, leukemia, or colorectal cancer.
Sores that refuse to heal
Most common mouth ulcers clear up within two weeks. If a person has a sore, white patch, or red patch that lingers—especially if there is use of tobacco— always get it checked immediately. Oral cancers are common in India, and early detection significantly improves treatment outcomes. Similarly, any skin wound that won't heal needs professional evaluation.
Listen to your body
Most of the time, these symptoms point to a harmless condition rather than cancer. The real danger lies in persistence. According to Dr Sameer, if a symptom lasts for weeks, gets progressively worse, or keeps coming back, professional medical evaluation is urgently required. Early diagnosis remains the greatest weapon. Spotting these quiet warnings early and seeking timely advice can turn a complex battle into a simple cure.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.