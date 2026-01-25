Loose motion or diarrhea can worsen in 24 hours without a right diet: Nutritionist shares what to eat and foods to avoid

On normal days, we rarely think twice before eating what we like. But when loose motion strikes, even simple foods start to matter. Loose motion, also known as diarrhea, is a condition where stools become loose, watery, and frequent, often making you rush to the bathroom several times a day. It may be accompanied by stomach cramps, bloating, nausea, vomiting, weakness, and in some cases, fever. While most cases are short-lived and manageable at home, what you eat and drink during this phase plays a major role in recovery. According to nutritionist Archana Batra, choosing easily digestible foods and staying hydrated can help calm the gut and prevent complications like dehydration. So, find out what foods to eat, avoid, and when to seek medical help.

Right foods and proper hydration can help calm the gut and speed up recovery during loose motion. (Adobe Stock)