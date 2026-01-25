Loose motion or diarrhea can worsen in 24 hours without a right diet: Nutritionist shares what to eat and foods to avoid
On normal days, we rarely think twice before eating what we like. But when loose motion strikes, even simple foods start to matter. Loose motion, also known as diarrhea, is a condition where stools become loose, watery, and frequent, often making you rush to the bathroom several times a day. It may be accompanied by stomach cramps, bloating, nausea, vomiting, weakness, and in some cases, fever. While most cases are short-lived and manageable at home, what you eat and drink during this phase plays a major role in recovery. According to nutritionist Archana Batra, choosing easily digestible foods and staying hydrated can help calm the gut and prevent complications like dehydration. So, find out what foods to eat, avoid, and when to seek medical help.
Common side effects of loose motion
Loose motion does not just affect digestion but it also impacts the entire body. Frequent watery stools can lead to dehydration, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, fatigue, and abdominal cramps. “Many people also experience loss of appetite, weakness, confusion, and fever. Eating heavy, oily, or poorly cooked food during this time can worsen symptoms,” Batra tells Health Shots. That is why being cautious about your diet is essential for faster recovery and comfort.
Best foods to eat during loose motion
When dealing with diarrhea, the goal is to rest the digestive system while providing gentle nourishment. Eat these foods to speed up the recovery:
1. Bananas: Easy to digest and rich in potassium, bananas help replace lost electrolytes.
2. Rice: Plain white rice binds stools and is gentle on the stomach.
3. Probiotics: Foods with good bacteria support gut health and restore balance.
4. Broths and Soups: Clear vegetable or chicken broths provide hydration and minerals.
5. Low-fiber foods: These reduce bowel movement frequency.
6. Baked or boiled potatoes: Soft, filling, and easy to digest.
7. Applesauce: Contains pectin, which helps firm stools.
8. Oatmeal: Light, soothing, and provides energy without irritating the gut.
Batra often recommends starting with bland foods and slowly adding variety as symptoms improve.
Hydration is also essential
Fluid loss is the biggest concern during loose motion. Drinking enough liquids helps prevent dehydration and supports recovery. Good options include:
- Water or ice chips
- Coconut water or electrolyte-enhanced water (low sugar)
- Clear vegetable, chicken, or beef broth (with grease removed)
- Lemonade (light, not overly sweet)
- Oral rehydration solutions like Pedialyte
- Weak, decaffeinated tea
Once recovery begins, you can gradually add scrambled eggs and well-cooked vegetables to your meals.
Foods to avoid during diarrhea
Certain foods can irritate the gut and worsen symptoms. Avoid:
- Milk and dairy products
- Fried, oily, fatty, or greasy foods
- Spicy and processed foods
- Pork, veal, sardines, and other heavy non-vegetarian foods
- Raw vegetables, onions, corn
- Citrus fruits and fruits like pineapple, grapes, cherries, figs, and berries
- Alcohol, coffee, soda, and caffeinated or carbonated drinks
- Artificial sweeteners like sorbitol
Batra explains that keeping meals simple and bland helps the digestive system recover faster.
Treatments and home remedies for diarrhea
Most cases of diarrhea resolve within a few days. Effective home care includes proper rest, abalanced diet, increased fluid intake, and over-the-counter anti-diarrheal medicines if needed. However, if a bacterial infection causes diarrhea, a doctor may prescribe antibiotics.
When to seek medical help
Seek medical attention if diarrhea lasts more than a few days, does not improve, or is accompanied by severe dehydration, high fever, or extreme weakness. Prolonged symptoms may indicate an underlying condition that needs professional care.
(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aayushi Gupta
Aayushi Gupta is a health journalist and wellness writer since four years. She specializes in writing about women’s health, nutrition, fitness, and preventive care. She brings expert-backed insights and simplifies complex medical topics into practical, everyday wellness advice to help readers make informed lifestyle choices.Read More
