Feeling unusually tired after walking or climbing stairs? Cardiologist explains what it could mean for your heart

Exhaustion can be the baseline symptom for many health problems, indicating that something may be wrong with the body. Sometimes, it may be temporary and improve with rest or better stress management. But in other cases, it may also point to a problem within the body's physiological systems or internal organs.ALSO READ: Smoking in your 20s and 30s? Cardiologist reveals early heart damage you may not feel yet: ‘Even few cigarettes can…’

Exhaustion is normalised widely. But it can also refer to underlying health problems. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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This is alarming when a person feels unusually tired after simple activities or routine tasks that they could previously do without any hassle. The activities include climbing stairs, carrying groceries, walking short distances, or, in general, running errands. When everyday chores begin to make you tired to the extent where your daily life also gets disturbed, then it should not only be mistaken as stress, ageing, sedentary lifestyle or poor fitness. It can also be indicative of deteriorating heart health.

Such seemingly minor health hiccups should not be normalised, especially because daily life is not limited to household chores. Furthermore, a major share of one's waking hours is spent at the workplace, where stress, long sitting hours and binge eating habits all collide.

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{{^usCountry}} The concern worsens because employees are already at high risk. According to an ekincare report, published in April 2026, 1 in 3 corporate employees has abnormal LDL, commonly known as ‘bad’ cholesterol. LDL can silently accumulate in the artery walls, increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke long before any obvious symptoms appear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The concern worsens because employees are already at high risk. According to an ekincare report, published in April 2026, 1 in 3 corporate employees has abnormal LDL, commonly known as ‘bad’ cholesterol. LDL can silently accumulate in the artery walls, increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke long before any obvious symptoms appear. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} So, when unusual fatigue signs begin to show up during regular, everyday tasks, it should get necessary medical attention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So, when unusual fatigue signs begin to show up during regular, everyday tasks, it should get necessary medical attention. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What exactly is this fatigue signalling? Does it mean any heart disease? Dr Vikram Kolhari, consultant cardiologist at Apollo Hospitals, Seshadripuram, Bengaluru, told HT Lifestyle that unexplained fatigue while performing simple tasks may sometimes be a sign of a heart valve disorder. Why does fatigue occur when there is a problem with the heart valve? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What exactly is this fatigue signalling? Does it mean any heart disease? Dr Vikram Kolhari, consultant cardiologist at Apollo Hospitals, Seshadripuram, Bengaluru, told HT Lifestyle that unexplained fatigue while performing simple tasks may sometimes be a sign of a heart valve disorder. Why does fatigue occur when there is a problem with the heart valve? {{/usCountry}}

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First, let's understand what a heart valve is, how it functions and what happens when this function gets affected, causing the problem to manifest as major physical fatigue.

“The heart has four valves which work together to keep blood flowing through the heart and out to the rest of the body. Each of these valves is like a one-way door that allows blood to flow in one direction only from the previous heart chamber to the next heart chamber. When one of these valves does not open or close properly, then the heart has to pump extra hard to push blood through the heart and out to the rest of the body,” the cardiologist explained how the heart's valve basically acts as one-way gates that keep blood moving smoothly in the right direction, but when it becomes too narrow, stiff or leaky

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What is this called medically? The cardiologist answered that this may be seen in conditions such as aortic stenosis and mitral regurgitation, where the heart valve is either narrowed or leaking. In such cases, blood flow may be reduced, which means less oxygen reaches the muscles and organs. As a result, a person feels tired all the time, even after minimal effort.

Understanding the difference is crucial. The distinction is that usual fatigue caused by stress, poor sleep or overexertion often improves with rest. But fatigue because of this heart valve issue may persist or rather worsen after physical activity. The mistake that many may make is that this tiredness is just stress, ageing or poor stamina, when in some cases, it may refer to a malfunction inside the heart.

Warning signs to watch for

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Dizziness is one of the symptoms of this valve condition. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

If fatigue is paired with any of the following, it’s time to get checked:

Shortness of breath during light activity or while lying flat

Chest discomfort or a feeling of pressure

Symptoms of dizziness or feeling faint, particularly when quickly standing up would indicate that there may be a heart valve problem

Palpitation – a fluttering or irregular heartbeat

Swelling in the ankles, feet, or abdomen

Fainting episodes or near-fainting

Why valve problems go undetected

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But why is this not detected on time? The doctor explained that, first of all, the symptoms may take time to become noticeable. In the early stages, the heart usually works harder, compensating, so that the person afflicted may not feel anything unusual as such. Even when symptoms do appear, they may only show up during physical exertion, such as climbing stairs, walking fast, or carrying something heavy. This is where the problem gets missed because feeling tired after physical work is commonly normalised. So many people think they are just stressed, unfit, ageing, and not putting much thought into it.

Who are at risk?

There are two types of people who are at risk, according to the cardiologist:

Older adults are at higher risk. Especially those with a history of rheumatic fever, high blood pressure, diabetes, or prior heart infections.

Younger people aren’t immune to congenital valve defects, and infections like endocarditis can also cause valve issues.

Diagnosis

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The cardiologist believed that heart valve problems could be detected during a routine check-up, where the specialised doctor may listen for abnormal heart murmurs with a stethoscope and, if needed, recommend an echocardiogram to check how well the valves are opening and closing. The other tests include an ECG, stress test, or CT scan, depending on the case and its requirements, based on severity. Mild cases require regular monitoring and lifestyle changes, while moderate to severe cases may require procedures such as balloon valvuloplasty, valve repair or valve replacement. Newer options like minimally invasive and TAVI/TAVR methods may help restore normal blood flow with quicker recovery.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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