Fight Omicron with these simple tips to boost immunity

Amid a sharp uptick in Omicron cases across the country, getting fully vaccinated and boosting the efficacy of body's immune system are some of our defences against the viruses. With a highly-infectious strain of Covid-19 around, it is time to prepare our bodies to fight the virus effectively with proper diet, exercise, sleep and a more active lifestyle.

T-cells of our immune army play a prominent role in targeting and destroying virus-infected cells and provide us protection. Their role in combating new strains of Covid-19 has been found to be more effective than antibodies.

Wellness expert and life coach Luke Coutinho took to Instagram to share ways to boost T-cell immunity with simple tips.

Vitamin D is the key

Coutinho says that Vitamin D is vital for immune function, prevention and recovery and advises his followers to get their levels checked and get enough sunlight.

The power of sleep

Getting sleep is crucial because it helps regenerate the body while stabilizing energy and appetite levels the next day. (Pixabay)

One should not underestimate the power of a good night's sleep that can restore and rejuvenate the body and mind like nothing else.

"How much more medical science do you need to see how sleep deprivation lowers your immune response, increases inflammation and literally invites infections, viruses etc," says the expert.

Exercise moderately, stay active, eat well

Exercising in moderation, moving around and staying active are some of the very simple yet very effective ways to keep the immunity high.

The expert also recommends Vitamin C-rich foods and zinc-rich foods for good health along with "garlic, ginger, Indian garam masala, turmeric, raw honey, tulsi, crucifers, coloured bell pepper, amla, rainbow plates."

Breathing exercises

Staying calm and stress can do wonders to your immunity and the best way to achieve it is doing some basic pranayama exercises. The breathing exercises will oxygenate your cells and make you healthier over a period of time.

Drinks lots of water to stay healthy (Pixabay)

Stay hydrated

The expert urges people to drink plenty of water and not just coffee and tea. He also asks to ditch the refined sugars, flours, processed and junk food and aerated drinks.

Change your lifestyle

Modify your lifestyle to reverse lifestyle diseases so your body is not already burdened with diseases. Manage the side effects of your medications to keep your immune army strong. He also advises his followers to quit smoking and eating junk food.