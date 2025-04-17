Fitness coach calls egg ‘most overrated health food that feeds pathogens in your body’; but is it true? Doctor reveals

Some people consider eggs highly nutritious, while others debate their health benefits. But is it the 'most overrated health food in the world'? In an Instagram video dated March 11, health coach Theo Bergmann called out eggs as he addressed this question. Also read | Health coach calls collagen supplements 'one of the biggest scams': Do they actually work? Here's what doctor says Egg were termed the ‘most overrated health food' by a fitness coach. Here's everything you need to know. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Do eggs feed pathogens in our body?

We asked Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, senior consultant, internal medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals if eggs were, in fact, the 'most overrated health food'. But before that, let's find out what Theo actually said.

Warning against the consumption of eggs, he said in the video, “Everybody thinks they need eggs to get their 'protein in' or to get their 'vitamins in' or to get their 'minerals in'. But eggs feed pathogens in your body.”

Are eggs healthy or not?

He went on to explain, and said, “If you have any kind of chronic health conditions, like chronic fatigue, brain fog, or you have acne on your skin, eczema, psoriasis, tinnitus, eye floaters, endometriosis, PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), reproductive concerns, enlarged prostate– every time you eat an egg, you feed these pathogens in your body and these pathogens grow and these pathogens proliferate – and they are making your diseases worse.”

Further speaking about the harmful effects of eating eggs, Theo said: “It used to be a survival food, when we didn't have so many pathogens around. But in the last 100 years that has changed. For the last 70-80 years, the egg has been the worst food in the world actually. Everybody should avoid eggs in order to get healthy and have a healthy life.”

Are eggs really the worst thing you can eat?

Dr Suranjit Chatterjee told HT Lifestyle that 'eggs themselves do not feed pathogens in your body'. However, he shared that there are some considerations regarding their safety and health effects:

⦿ Raw or undercooked eggs and pathogens

Dr Chatterjee said, “Raw or undercooked eggs can sometimes carry Salmonella, a pathogenic bacteria that causes foodborne illness. Contamination can occur on the egg's shell or inside the egg during production. Consuming such eggs without proper cooking can lead to symptoms like diarrhoea, fever, and abdominal cramps.” He added that 'cooking eggs thoroughly kills Salmonella and eliminates this risk'.

⦿ Nutritional and protective properties

Dr Chatterjee added, “Eggs are highly nutritious and contain bioactive components like ovotransferrin, which has antibacterial properties. These components may contribute to immune defense by killing bacteria and viruses or promoting phagocytosis (the process of engulfing harmful microbes). Eggs also contain antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents that support overall health.”

⦿ Handling and storage

Proper handling, storage, and preparation of eggs are essential to minimise the risk of bacterial contamination. Dr Chatterjee said that this includes 'buying clean, uncracked eggs, storing them in the refrigerator, and cooking them thoroughly before consumption'.

Dr Chatterjee concluded, “In summary, while raw or improperly handled eggs may pose a risk of introducing pathogens like Salmonella, cooked eggs do not feed pathogens in your body. On the contrary, they provide nutrients and bioactive compounds that may support immune health.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.