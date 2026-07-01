Fitness coach reveals what happens when you perform an incline walk after lifting weights

Regular workouts are a non-negotiable part of a healthy lifestyle. That involves performing both cardio and strength training throughout the week. The first group of exercises improve one’s cardiovascular health, while the second builds and maintains muscles.

An inclined walk is more beneficial after strength training, shares Lukas Dudenas. (Pexel)

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While both are necessary, there is still some debate about the best order in which they should be performed. Taking to Instagram on June 28, online fitness coach and content creator Lukas Dudenas shared why opting for medium-intensity cardio after strength training is the better option.

Going for an inclined walk after lifting weights is beneficial for everyone, and also for women above 30 in particular, he noted. The benefits he mentioned are presented as follows.

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Point 1

{{^usCountry}} Performing strength training means that the body is well warmed up and the glycogen levels are running low, as they have been utilised while lifting weights. Therefore, turning to cardio at this point ensures that fat is being utilised without the muscles being hurt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Performing strength training means that the body is well warmed up and the glycogen levels are running low, as they have been utilised while lifting weights. Therefore, turning to cardio at this point ensures that fat is being utilised without the muscles being hurt. {{/usCountry}}

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In the words of Lukas, “Your muscles are already warm. Your glycogen is already low. That’s the window your body turns to fat for fuel, not your muscles. This is the part most women don’t know, and it changes everything.”

Point 2

Since the body has turned to stored fat as the primary source of energy, engaging in cardio helps keep the heart rate up and energy requirement high, which in turn leads to more fat being burned.

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As Lukas stated, “After lifting, your body shifts to fat as its primary fuel source. You’ve already burned through those glycogen stores. An incline walk keeps your heart rate in the fat-burning zone without spiking cortisol.”

Point 3

The importance of keeping cortisol levels low is that high cortisol would not allow one to burn belly fat. This is what makes all the difference.

As Lukas noted, “High cortisol means belly fat that won’t budge. This is especially true for women in their 30s. A steady incline walk after lifting helps keep cortisol low while you’re still burning calories. That’s the difference between spinning your wheels and actually changing your body composition.”

Protocol for inclined walk

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The fitness coach suggested maintaining the following during the walk.

Incline: 8-12

Speed: 3-4 mph

Duration: 15-30 minutes

He also suggested not holding on to anything while walking. Letting the arms swing by the body is just fine.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.