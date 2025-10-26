Fitness coach says ‘85% of people struggle with posture issues’; reveals quickest way to fix it in 3 simple steps

Poor posture has become a common issue in today's fast-paced, screen-driven world, leading to back pain, stiffness, and even long-term spinal problems. Highlighting easy ways to counter this, a fitness coach, Piet Rimondini, reveals in his October 6 Instagram post the quickest way to fix your posture in just three simple steps. Fitness coach shares 3 simple steps to improve posture and relieve back pain. (Google Gemini)

"I work out all the time, but I just don't look good. Should I try CrossFit? You're not that cooked. You actually have an amazing body. But your posture is booty cheese," says Piet. He continues, "Fine. So what should I do then? Do you trust me? It's either you or CrossFit. Then welcome to fitness team lesson number 28: Fixing your posture." (Also read: Fitness coach warns ‘tea, coffee and alcohol can add 600 calories a day’; shares 5 mistakes that make you gain weight )

Step 1 – Release tension in your chest

"To fix your rounded shoulders, begin by releasing all the tension from your tight chest. That is literally pulling your shoulders down. Be careful and do this for 3 sets of 10 reps," explains Piet.

Step 2 – Correct the Donald Duck butt

“Next up, let’s tackle that classic Donald Duck butt. Believe it or not, studies show that nearly 85% of people struggle with this posture issue,” he adds. “To correct it, kneel down, lean forward, and stretch toward the opposite side. You’ll feel the difference instantly, it actually feels amazing.”

Step 3 – Undo the doom-scrolling turtleneck

"And lastly, to fix your doom-scrolling turtleneck, wrap your fingers behind your head and pull your neck forward. Then, move your head backwards and breathe. This feels amazing. That's the point," Piet says.

He concludes, "But remember, real change doesn't happen overnight. Save this and do this consistently for best results."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.