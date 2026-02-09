Edit Profile
    Fitness coach shares 16 meals to eat on repeat to lose weight: From breakfast to dinner

    Know how you can start ahead of meal prepping and meet all your fitness goals, committing to consistency and showing up for yourself. 

    Published on: Feb 09, 2026 10:31 AM IST
    By Adrija Dey
    On paper, almost every conversation around weight loss eventually circles back to watching what you eat. To do so, you need to carefully plan your meals; after all, what you put on your plate has a direct and measurable impact on the results you see. The foods you choose can make or break all your efforts.

    Calorie deficit is at the very core of the process, so that you can burn more calories than what you are consuming. For that, you need to plan, and not just whimsically, but strategically, incorporating the non-negotiable bare minimum rules like adequate protein, balanced portion, controlled fats.

    Moong dal chilla has a high protein content, making it ideal for breakfast. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)
    But this is where most people stumble, actually planning the meals. Theoretically, it may sound doable, but in practice, the struggle is very real, and execution often falls short. For the first couple of days, motivation is high and sticking to clean eating goals feels manageable. However, as the days go by, the constant planning can start to feel overwhelming.

    Add to that the pressure of juggling work responsibilities, a social life and everyday fatigue, meal planning can start become a chore, easily falling from your daily priorities. This is where many begin to slack and give up, as they grudgingly accept it is too much to continue and sustain.

    This means you need to simplify how you approach meal prep. Having a ready set of healthy, balanced recipes across breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks can make all the difference. When you know what to eat and in what quantity, you can get ahead of decision fatigue. By rotating a fixed set of meals, eating well becomes easier and less stressful, so that you can achieve your fitness goals.



    Fitness trainer Sunil Shetty addressed the common challenge of meal prep and shared a list of easy, sustainable meals on his Instagram. According to him, sticking to the same foods in the same quantities eliminates confusion and helps to make fat loss more predictable. By focusing on consistency rather than variety, you can make clean, healthy eating sustainable.

    Sunil listed out options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks:

    Breakfast options

    (~35–45g protein)

    1. Moong dal chilla

    Soaked moong dal 80g (raw weight)

    Paneer stuffing 80g

    Oil 1 tsp

    Curd 100g

    2. Vegetable omelette plate

    Whole eggs 2

    Egg whites 4

    Whole wheat bread 2 slices

    Oil 1 tsp

    3. Protein oats

    Oats 60g

    Low-fat milk or water

    Whey protein 1 scoop

    Peanut butter 1 tbsp

    4. Paneer bhurji plate

    Low-fat paneer 150g

    Mixed veggies

    2 small rotis

    Oil 1 tsp

    5. Sprouts bowl

    Mixed sprouts 200g (boiled)

    Curd 150g

    Seeds 1 tbsp

    One fruit

    Lunch options

    (~40–50g protein)

    1. Dal rice thali

    Cooked dal 200g

    Cooked rice 150g

    Curd 100g

    Big salad

    Ghee/oil 1 tsp

    2. Chicken roti plate

    Grilled chicken breast 180g

    2 whole wheat rotis

    Veg sabzi

    Oil 1 tsp

    3. Paneer roti meal

    Low-fat paneer 180g

    2 rotis

    Veg sabzi

    Oil 1 tsp

    4. Rajma rice bowl

    Cooked rajma 200g

    Cooked rice 120g

    Curd 100g

    5. Egg curry meal

    Whole eggs 3 + whites 3

    2 rotis

    Veg sabzi

    Oil 1 tsp

    Dinner options

    (~40–45g protein)

    1. Vegetable khichdi plate

    Moong dal 60g (raw)

    Rice 40g (raw)

    Curd 150g

    2. Paneer veggie stir fry

    Low-fat paneer 200g

    Lots of vegetables

    Oil 1 tsp

    3. Egg bhurji bowl

    Whole eggs 2

    Egg whites 4

    1 roti

    Salad

    4. Chicken curry bowl

    Chicken breast 180g

    Veggies

    1 small roti

    Oil 1 tsp

    5. Dalia protein bowl

    Dalia 70g (raw)

    Curd 200g

    Paneer cubes 80g

    Snack swaps

    (~200–250 calories)

    Whey protein shake + fruit

    Boiled eggs 3

    Roasted chana 50g

    Curd 200g + seeds

    Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

