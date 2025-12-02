Fitness coach shares 4 things to keep in mind while doing your glute extension workout

All of us want that perfect body with our workout routines, be it at our home or while hitting the gym. However what we often miss is doing those workout routines correctly. Just a few centimeters might make more difference that we think they might. Instagram creator and personal fitness coach Abdul Hassoni in his recent video shared a couple of things to keep in mind while doing a glute extension workout routine. Instagram creator and fitness coach Abdul Hassoni shares 4 things to keep in mind while you are doing your glute workout.(Unsplash/representational)

“When you see someone doing glute extensions like this…with back pain,” Hassoni captioned his post where a trainer asked the person doing the workout routine to correct his posture.

“Comment ”Glutes” if you want a complete FREE guide to build round big glutes,” he further wrote in the caption.

Here is how to do your glute extension workout correctly:

“Set the pad a few centimeters below your hips,” Abdul wrote on Instagram. “This will allow you to bend at the hips rather than bending at the back,” he added.

He explained how arching the back at the top targets the lower back more, stressing that doing so does not pose as a problem.

However, if you want to isolate the glutes and hamstrings, you need to maintain a neutral spine, he explained.

Abdul further added that pointing your feet slightly outwards will also help you isolate the glutes even more.

What is a glute extension workout?

Glutes, commonly known as the gluteal muscles, constitute a group of three muscles that are a part of the gluteal region, which is known as the buttocks.

The functions of the muscles generally revolve around the hip joint, including the extension, abduction, external rotation, and internal rotation of the joint.

A glute extension workout is nothing but a series of exercises that help us tone the muscles of the buttock region.

