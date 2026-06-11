Fitness coach shares how she got her abs back after two babies and C-sections, credits this 'boring, unsexy work'. Watch

Pregnancy and C-sections can bring significant changes to the body, making postpartum fitness a gradual and often challenging journey. Fitness trainer Zoe Modgill, a mother of two, recently shared on Instagram how she rebuilt her strength, restored her core, and regained visible abs after two pregnancies and C-sections. (Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness trainer explains why ‘healthy’ foods can still lead to weight gain; shares easy fat loss tips )

The myth that abs are gone forever after C-sections

Focus on core function before intense workouts, says trainer Zoe Modgill. (Instagram/@zoemodgill)

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According to Zoe, one of the biggest myths women hear after childbirth is that their abdominal muscles are gone for good. Addressing this misconception, she wrote, "The lie women are told after babies, especially C-sections: 'Your abs are gone forever. Just accept it.' I hear this all the time. And it's not true."

She explained that while pregnancy and surgery altered the way her core functioned, they did not permanently damage it. "Two C-sections didn't 'destroy' my core. What they did was disconnect it. Pregnancy and surgery change how your core works, how pressure is managed, and how muscles fire. That's not damage. That's physiology," Zoe said.

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting a common mistake many women make during postpartum recovery, she added, "Most women don't fail to rebuild their abs. They just start in the wrong place, jumping into crunches, planks, HIIT, or fat loss without restoring core function first." How Zoe rebuilt her core strength after childbirth {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting a common mistake many women make during postpartum recovery, she added, "Most women don't fail to rebuild their abs. They just start in the wrong place, jumping into crunches, planks, HIIT, or fat loss without restoring core function first." How Zoe rebuilt her core strength after childbirth {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Instead of rushing into intense workouts, Zoe focused on rebuilding her foundation. She revealed that she regained her core strength by doing what she described as the "boring, unsexy work" of recovery, including: Learning how to breathe properly again

Reconnecting her deep core and pelvic floor muscles

Managing pressure before increasing workout intensity

Building strength from the inside out {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instead of rushing into intense workouts, Zoe focused on rebuilding her foundation. She revealed that she regained her core strength by doing what she described as the "boring, unsexy work" of recovery, including: Learning how to breathe properly again

Reconnecting her deep core and pelvic floor muscles

Managing pressure before increasing workout intensity

Building strength from the inside out {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Zoe said this philosophy inspired her programme, Heal Your Core, which is designed to help women restore function and stability before chasing aesthetic goals. "It's not an ab workout. It's a reset, for post-baby bodies, post-C-section bodies, and women who are strong but still feel unstable, domed, or disconnected," she explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zoe said this philosophy inspired her programme, Heal Your Core, which is designed to help women restore function and stability before chasing aesthetic goals. "It's not an ab workout. It's a reset, for post-baby bodies, post-C-section bodies, and women who are strong but still feel unstable, domed, or disconnected," she explained. {{/usCountry}}

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Encouraging women to prioritise recovery and function, she concluded, "Your core isn't broken. It just needs to be rebuilt properly."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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