Fitness coach shares list of 12 foods to avoid for faster weight loss: Peanut butter, fruit juice and more

Aarja Bedi, a fitness coach, underwent a remarkable transformation, shedding 10 kilos. She regularly shares glimpses of her weight loss journey on Instagram, offering followers a mix of motivation, practical diet advice, and effective workout tips for achieving and maintaining healthy weight loss. Know the food items that we should avoid for faster fat loss.

On April 8, Aarja shared a post noting down the food items that we should avoid for faster fat loss. “There are some foods that make staying in a calorie deficit way harder than it needs to be, either because they spike cravings, pack hidden calories, or leave you feeling hungrier.”

1. Granola

Half cup of granola can easily hit more than 250-300 calories and still barely touch your hunger.

2. Protein bars

Often loaded with sugar and low fibre, protein bars cause bloating, cravings, no satiety.

3. Acai bowls

Acai bowls can hit 600-900 calories without much protein or fat.

4. Nut butters

Nut butters are so easy to overeat. One heaping spoon of nut butter contains more than 300 calories.

5. Fruit or green juice

Loaded with zero fiber and liquid sugar, these juices can cause insulin spike, crash, and hunger again in an hour.

6. Low-fat flavored yoghurt

Low-fat flavored yogurt contain added sugar and no real protein. Choose Greek yoghurt instead.

7. Vegan desserts

Vegan doesn’t mean low-calorie. Most are still full of fats and sugars (just plant-based).

8. Dried fruit

Loaded with concentrated sugar, a handful of dried mango can contain more than 200 calories and still keep you hungry.

9. Avocado toast

Avocado toast contains healthy fats, but with white bread, oil and toppings, you can easily hit 500-700 calories.

10. Smoothies that you don’t make yourself

Fruit, juice, syrup, frozen yogurt, peanut butter, zero protein. Packaged smoothies can have a lot of empty calories.

11. Rice cakes and peanut butter

A classic healthy snack, rice cakes and peanut butter are just carbs and fat with low protein. This can lead to low satiety and high calories.

12. Veggie chips

Refined starches with flavour sprinkled on, veggie chips are no good for weight loss.

