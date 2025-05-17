Fitness coach shares list of 12 foods to avoid for faster weight loss: Peanut butter, fruit juice and more
From granola to rice cakes to avocado toast, know food items you should avoid during weight loss.
Aarja Bedi, a fitness coach, underwent a remarkable transformation, shedding 10 kilos. She regularly shares glimpses of her weight loss journey on Instagram, offering followers a mix of motivation, practical diet advice, and effective workout tips for achieving and maintaining healthy weight loss. Also read | Want to lose 10 kilos in 2 months? Fitness coach shares 6 easy steps to follow for weight loss
On April 8, Aarja shared a post noting down the food items that we should avoid for faster fat loss. “There are some foods that make staying in a calorie deficit way harder than it needs to be, either because they spike cravings, pack hidden calories, or leave you feeling hungrier.”
1. Granola
Half cup of granola can easily hit more than 250-300 calories and still barely touch your hunger.
2. Protein bars
Often loaded with sugar and low fibre, protein bars cause bloating, cravings, no satiety.
3. Acai bowls
Acai bowls can hit 600-900 calories without much protein or fat.
4. Nut butters
Nut butters are so easy to overeat. One heaping spoon of nut butter contains more than 300 calories.
5. Fruit or green juice
Loaded with zero fiber and liquid sugar, these juices can cause insulin spike, crash, and hunger again in an hour. Also read | Woman who dropped 68 kilos, shares 5 weight loss tips for real, sustainable changes
6. Low-fat flavored yoghurt
Low-fat flavored yogurt contain added sugar and no real protein. Choose Greek yoghurt instead.
7. Vegan desserts
Vegan doesn’t mean low-calorie. Most are still full of fats and sugars (just plant-based).
8. Dried fruit
Loaded with concentrated sugar, a handful of dried mango can contain more than 200 calories and still keep you hungry.
9. Avocado toast
Avocado toast contains healthy fats, but with white bread, oil and toppings, you can easily hit 500-700 calories.
10. Smoothies that you don’t make yourself
Fruit, juice, syrup, frozen yogurt, peanut butter, zero protein. Packaged smoothies can have a lot of empty calories.
11. Rice cakes and peanut butter
A classic healthy snack, rice cakes and peanut butter are just carbs and fat with low protein. This can lead to low satiety and high calories.
12. Veggie chips
Refined starches with flavour sprinkled on, veggie chips are no good for weight loss.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.