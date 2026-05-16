Fitness coach warns ‘95% of people who lose weight gain it back’, reveals 11 common nutrition habits to follow

While weight loss is an uphill battle, maintaining your healthy weight goals and avoiding weight regain can be even more difficult. On May 15, fat-loss coach Kev took to X (formerly Twitter) to share 11 nutrition habits you should avoid if you don't want to gain weight back.

According to coach Kev, most people quit diets because they add 10 new behaviours at once.(Shutterstock)

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Coach Kev wrote on X, “95% of people who lose weight gain it back. They didn't fail. Their diet had too much friction.” Here are the 11 nutrition habits he highlighted that one should remove from their lifestyle:

1. Frictionless eating

According to coach Kev, most people quit diets because they add 10 new behaviours at once. He suggests, “Don't fight your routine. Build around it.”

Eat out 4 nights a week? Learn 5 high-protein orders.

Make dieting fit what you already do.

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Protein overhaul {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Protein overhaul {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Protein does four things at once, according to the fat loss coach: burns more calories during digestion, keeps you full longer, kills cravings, and protects muscle in a deficit. Therefore, he suggests targeting: 0.8-1g per pound of your goal bodyweight.

180 lb goal = 144-180g protein daily. 3. Fast food without the fallout {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Protein does four things at once, according to the fat loss coach: burns more calories during digestion, keeps you full longer, kills cravings, and protects muscle in a deficit. Therefore, he suggests targeting: 0.8-1g per pound of your goal bodyweight.

180 lb goal = 144-180g protein daily. 3. Fast food without the fallout {{/usCountry}}

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You don't have to skip fast food, according to coach Kev. Instead, you can order like this: grilled nuggets with a grilled sandwich, a chicken bowl with light rice, fajita veggies and salsa, or a chicken protein salad bowl. It's healthy and tasty.

4. Snack swaps

The 3 pm chip bag has a replacement, according to coach Kev. He recommends having healthy alternatives like:

Protein chips

Protein bars

Yoghurt

5. Protein powder

“Keep a tub on the counter. Mix one to two scoops into milk or water every morning. 30-60g of protein before 9 am means the hard part of the day is done,” he suggests.

6. Caffeine

Black coffee or zero-sugar energy drinks suppress appetite, according to the fat loss coach. Therefore, he recommends consuming them before the meals you tend to overeat. He advises:

Wait 60 minutes after waking before the first cup

Cap at 400mg/day so it doesn't wreck sleep

None within 8 hours of sleep

7. Set a food cutoff

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Next, he suggests stopping eating two to three hours before bed. According to him, late meals tank sleep quality. “Poor sleep tomorrow means more hunger, more cravings, worse choices all day,” he adds.

8. Keep alcohol low

Your body burns alcohol before anything else, and fat oxidation pauses while it processes, according to coach Kev. Moreover, it also leads to wrecked sleep, spiked cravings the next day, and killed decision-making at the worst time (the 10 pm food orders). Therefore, he suggests having two to three drinks per week if fat loss is the priority.

9. Macro boost the craving

Lastly, according to the coach, if you are craving junk, don't fight it. Instead, stack protein around it. “Same craving handled,” he adds.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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