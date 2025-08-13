Fitness coach who dropped 4.5 kilos in 2 months shares 6 cardio tips to lose fat and build muscles

Mahtab Ekay, a fitness and weight loss coach, successfully shed 4.5 kilos in just two months through a balanced diet, a targeted workout regimen, and sustainable lifestyle changes. Her Instagram is a hub of motivation, where she regularly shares glimpses of her own transformation journey. From practical diet tips to smart workout hacks and everyday lifestyle advice, Mahtab offers her followers actionable strategies to accelerate fat loss and build healthier habits. Also read | Fitness coach shares practical tips to lose 1.5 kg in 7 days without crash diets: ‘Drink black coffee, avoid refined…’ Know these cardio workout tips that can help in burning body fat faster and building muscles. (Shutterstock)

On August 13, Mahtab shared a post explaining the cardio workout tips that can help in burning body fat faster and building muscles.

1. Eating 300-500 below your maintenance calories

Especially if you are just starting out. That usually leads to around 1 pound of fat loss per week. Your total weekly calories matter more than the exact daily amount. So, don’t obsess over 1 high calorie day you had.

2 Structured strength training

Working out 3–4x a week consistently. Following a structured training plan (not random Instagram workouts). Progressively overloading (getting stronger, lifting heavier, increasing reps over time).

3. Daily step goal

Check your phone’s health app/watch to find your current daily average steps. If it’s below 3k/day, aim for that first; consistently. Then slowly build up to 5K → 8K → 10K → 12K. As a reminder, ~1000 steps takes around 10 minutes. So break it down throughout your day instead of thinking it has to be one long exhausting walk.

4. Your cardio routine

Start with 1x/week. Then build up to 2–3x/week. Each session can be 15–30 minutes. The best cardio is the one you actually enjoy. Dancing, boxing, stairs, walking, swimming, whatever keeps you moving and coming back.

5. Gym cardio routine after your training

5 min warm-up at 0 incline. 15–30 min incline walk (incline 8–12, speed 2.5–3.5). 5 min cool-down. You should be able to hold a convo while walking, not gasping for air.

6. Weighted vest

Add a weighted vest while walking to increase intensity and calorie burn.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.