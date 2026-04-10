Fitness trainer shares healthy vegetarian meal plan with 100 g protein, less than 1,600 calories: Chole-rice, noodles

As a vegetarian, getting protein from whole foods can be time-consuming. Protein intakes are often lower on a plant-based diet because, gram for gram, plant foods typically contain less protein than animal foods. However, there are several influencers, health experts, and doctors online who share options that can help you in this pursuit.

A vegetarian meal plan that has 100 g of protein.

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On April 7, Divy Chheda, a fitness trainer, shared a detailed vegetarian meal plan that helps them get 100 grams of protein with just 1,600 calories. The plan includes tasty yet healthy dishes that deliver a good amount of protein without compromising on taste and that help maintain a calorie deficit. This means that while planning a nutritionally balanced diet, you won't completely ignore your taste buds.

100g protein full day meal plan

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing the meal plan, Divy captioned the post, “Here's how you can eat 100 grams of protein under 1600 calories as a vegetarian.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the meal plan, Divy captioned the post, “Here's how you can eat 100 grams of protein under 1600 calories as a vegetarian.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Breakfast starts with avocado toast with an onion and a tomato, and milk. The fitness coach recommended using high-protein milk and high-protein bread here. The meal included 50 grams of avocado, 250 ml of milk, and two slices of bread.

For lunch, he suggested having chole, rice, and yoghurt. To make this dish, use 30 grams of chole and 30 grams of rice, with one onion, one tomato, and one tablespoon of oil for cooking. Combine this with 250 grams of curd.

Your snack can be a standard one: an apple and a protein shake with 1 scoop of protein.

Finish off the day with a delicious yet light meal. The fitness trainer recommended eating coconut curry noodles for dinner. This one includes 100 g tofu, 80 ml coconut milk, one broccoli, one onion, tomato, 30 grams whole wheat noodles, and one tbsp oil. How much protein does one need daily? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Breakfast starts with avocado toast with an onion and a tomato, and milk. The fitness coach recommended using high-protein milk and high-protein bread here. The meal included 50 grams of avocado, 250 ml of milk, and two slices of bread.

For lunch, he suggested having chole, rice, and yoghurt. To make this dish, use 30 grams of chole and 30 grams of rice, with one onion, one tomato, and one tablespoon of oil for cooking. Combine this with 250 grams of curd.

Your snack can be a standard one: an apple and a protein shake with 1 scoop of protein.

Finish off the day with a delicious yet light meal. The fitness trainer recommended eating coconut curry noodles for dinner. This one includes 100 g tofu, 80 ml coconut milk, one broccoli, one onion, tomato, 30 grams whole wheat noodles, and one tbsp oil. How much protein does one need daily? {{/usCountry}}

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As per the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for an adult with a healthy weight, the daily protein intake is a modest 0.75 to 0.8 g of protein per kilogram of body weight. That's about 45g a day for a 60kg woman and 55g a day for a 75kg man. For a 50-year-old woman who weighs 63.5 kg and is sedentary (doesn't exercise), that translates to 53 grams of protein per day, as per Harvard Health.

The RDA is the amount of a nutrient you need to meet your basic nutritional requirements. In a sense, it's the minimum amount you need to keep from getting sick — not the specific amount you are supposed to eat every day.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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